Detours posted following I-95 collapse in Philadelphia | What residents, visitors should know

Officials say the extent of the damage means this is a situation that will impact the region for a long time to come.

As crews and investigators begin to assess the damage, here is what residents and visitors need to know:

Detour routes

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between Woodhaven and Aramingo exits.

For drivers heading southbound on I-95: Use Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East

For travelers heading north on I-95: Use I-676 West, I-76 West, U.S. 1 North to Route 63 East (Woodhaven Road)

Residents are encouraged to use SEPTA as an alternative means of travel.