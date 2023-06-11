I-95 Bridge Collapse

Long commutes start after part of I-95 collapses in Philly from tanker truck fire
Pa. Transportation Secretary Michael Carroll said the I-95 segment carries roughly 160,000 vehicles per day and was likely the busiest interstate in Pa.
4 hours ago
Photos: Crews survey damage, begin cleanup following I-95 collapse in Philadelphia
Gov. Josh Shapiro said he will issue a disaster declaration Monday to draw on federal funds to aid in reconstruction efforts.
13 hours ago
Side effect of the highway collapse: A perfect example of Northeast Philly hoagiemouth
It’s not just how the dude speaks that has people in awe of his absolute Northeast Philly-ness. It’s also what he says.
17 hours ago