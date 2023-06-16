Over the last few days, catering manager Alison Korabik has fielded a number of calls from customers wanting to know two things: Are you open, and how do I get to the restaurant?

Under normal circumstances, those questions wouldn’t be unusual. But since Sunday, when a tanker fire collapsed a section of Interstate 95 near Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse, they’ve taken on a different tenor. They’ve made Korabik concerned about the business at the barbecue spot on State Road, which sits near an exit.

“We have guests coming from all over. We have guests that travel to us from New Jersey and Center City, Bucks County. So everybody is feeling it. Everyone is trying to get around and work with it,” said Korabik during a recent interview.