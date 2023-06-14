Gov. Shapiro unveils plan to repair I-95 highway after collapse

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro provided more details on Wednesday about the work that will be done to reopen Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

During a news conference, Shapiro said the plan is to fill the gap with backfill and then pave over it to create a temporary roadway and get the highway open again.

He said they expect the first loads of backfill to arrive on site Thursday.

Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll said the backfill is a “lightweight material, a recycled glass-type product” that is reusable.

“It’s going to be engineered in a way that will be completely reliable for the traveling public,” said Carroll.

There will be three lanes open in each direction while the state then works to build a permanent bridge to replace the section that collapsed.

As for the remains of the current bridge, Shapiro said demolition is expected to be completed Thursday.

Shapiro and other officials said the work will be done as quickly as possible but gave no timeline.

“We will be working our tails off on this,” he said.

There will also be a livestream available so residents can watch the repairs in real time.

Pete Buttigieg promises federal support

On Tuesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the site of Sunday’s collapse and promised to help repair the interstate. He said that the destruction of a section of I-95 will likely raise shipping costs because truckers must now travel longer, pricier routes.

Buttigieg said he expected that the accident will put “upward pressure” on costs along the East Coast.

“This tragic crash is having an outsized impact on commuters and on goods movement up and down the I-95 corridor. It’s a key artery for the movement of people and goods. And that’s why it’s so important to make sure that it’s restored quickly. The only thing that’s even more important than making sure it’s restored quickly is making sure it’s restored safely,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg said he had not seen any sort of estimate of cost increases, but said the industry is working to make the most of alternative routes. He suggested that the U.S. Department of Transportation is working with route-selecting software firms such as Google and Waze to optimize their products.

“At the end of the day, there’s no substitute for I-95 being up and running in full working condition,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg met with city and state officials to discuss how the U.S. Department of Transportation can help rebuild the roughly 100-foot-long section of I-95, the agency said.

For now, I-95 will be closed in both directions for weeks as the summer travel season starts, upending hundreds of thousands of morning commutes and disrupting countless businesses.

The elevated southbound portion of I-95 will have to be demolished, as well as the northbound side, officials say.