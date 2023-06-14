On a typical day, about 14,000 trucks drive along I-95, bypassing city streets.

But two days after a truck caught fire, causing the bridge collapse near the Aramingo Avenue exit in Northeast Philadelphia, dozens of tractor trailers found themselves navigating neighborhood corridors on detour routes instead. Trucks were mostly able to navigate along avenues and the U.S. Route 1 but sometimes found themselves on much smaller streets.

Inside a Torresdale Avenue parking lot, John, a tractor trailer truck driver, was fixing his tire. He said he wasn’t itching to get back on the road anytime soon, and wanted to avoid the traffic snares.

“Right now, from here to New Jersey [it’s] easy. But if you go towards like … downtown, it’s terrible,” he said. “And you have to go around. You can’t go straight. You know it’s very bad traffic now.”

Pennsylvania Truck Association CEO Rebecca Oyler said this stretch is significant as a commercial corridor. The U.S. Route 1 truck detour has 60 traffic lights. That’s almost an extra hour of driving between Northeast Philly and Center City.

“This section of the highway is really a critical point through which goods are transported to and from New England and the East Coast by truck,” Oyler said.

The issue with long delays is that truck drivers are only allowed to drive 14-hour shifts and need to take regular breaks. The Harrisburg-based organization represents 1,200 trucking businesses and service companies.

“So if they’re sitting in traffic for a long time that still adds to their hours for the day,” Oyler said. “That will affect their ability to get the freight where it needs to go. It’s not like they can say, ‘Oh, I’ll just drive longer.’ They’re not allowed to do that.”