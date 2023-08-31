Parts of I-95 in Philly to be reduced to 2 lanes as reconstruction continues

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and other state leaders are expected to provide an update on the construction of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Thursday.

There will also be another test for traffic as work continues on the permanent portion of the bridge in the city’s Tacony section.

This week, crews brought in steel beams for the “outer lanes” on the southbound side.

On Thursday morning, crews will shift to the northbound side, reducing the interstate to two lanes.

Restrictions will be in place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., officials say.