I-95 Bridge Collapse

Parts of I-95 in Philly to be reduced to 2 lanes as reconstruction continues

Drivers are advised to avoid the work area or allow extra time for travel through the construction zone.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • August 31, 2023
An aerial view of construction on I-95.

An aerial view of construction on I-95. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and other state leaders are expected to provide an update on the construction of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Thursday.

There will also be another test for traffic as work continues on the permanent portion of the bridge in the city’s Tacony section.

This week, crews brought in steel beams for the “outer lanes” on the southbound side.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

On Thursday morning, crews will shift to the northbound side, reducing the interstate to two lanes.

Restrictions will be in place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., officials say.

Related Content

Drivers are advised to avoid the work area or allow extra time for travel through the construction zone.

I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia was closed in both directions at the Cottman Avenue Interchange on Sunday, June 11, after a tanker truck crash and fire that destroyed the bridge over Cottman Avenue.

An interim six-lane roadway was constructed in less than two weeks, with crews working around the clock to get traffic flowing again.

PennDOT says the entire $25 to $30 million project should be complete by June of 2024.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

Crews work to remove rubble from a collapsed section of I-95, Sunday June 11, 2023, after a vehicle fire caused an overpass on I-95 to collapse near Cottman Avenue. (Joseph Kaczmarek for WHYY)

I-95 Bridge Collapse

The latest on the I-95 bridge collapse in Philadelphia, from traffic detours and construction updates to infrastructure and transit developments.

View the series

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate