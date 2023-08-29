Opt-in alerts

States, and some localities, may have additional platforms for sending public information. Residents must register to receive these kinds of notification systems, which include Ready PA, Ready Philadelphia, the Delaware Emergency Notification System, and several county-based alert systems in New Jersey.

New Jersey is developing a state-wide subscriber system to be launched at a later date, said Mitchell Stetson, New Jersey’s statewide IPAWS coordinator. The state-wide system will notify residents about incidents taking place beyond the town or city they reside in, which Stetson said is particularly helpful for those traveling to another part of the state.

Unlike the IPAWS system, opt-in alerts are not tracked to a person’s location. So, people will receive these alerts even if they’re out of town. These alerts also notify people about non-life-threatening incidents, which differs from the IPAWS system.

Ready Philadelphia, for example, offers a number of notifications, from information about SEPTA, to building fires and road closures. During the Eagles 2018 Super Bowl victory parade, 80,000 people received information related to the event.

During the 2022 PGA golf tournament in Wilmington, Del., New Castle County used the state’s subscriber-based system to notify residents about event-related traffic.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management currently has alert messages available in English, and is working on a rollout of emergency alert messages available in 10 other languages: French, Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole, Vietnamese, Swahili, Simplified Chinese, Arabic, Russian, and American Sign Language. The agency said it’s currently in the “final phase” of the multilingual alert rollout, but isn’t able to say when it will be activated.

People also can sign up for weather alerts through the FEMA mobile app, which provides users access to local weather alerts for up to five locations.

“This helps you identify immediate threats to protect yourself and your loved ones across the country,” a spokesperson for FEMA wrote in an email.

What thresholds do agencies consider when utilizing IPAWS?

Only the most serious emergencies are sent through FEMA’s IPAWS system. For example, when a vehicle carrying a hazardous chemical caught fire on I-95 in Delaware in 2021, the state’s Office of Emergency Management dispersed notifications through the automatic IPAWS system. The state also used FEMA’s system when parts of the state suffered a 911 outage in 2020.

Agencies region-wide say messaging should be concise and accurate to provide enough information while not confusing or panicking people.

“When we communicate with the public, it really is a layered approach of, we don’t want to scare people, we want to make sure they have accurate information, that they have information they need to take action,” said A.J. Schall, the director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. “We’re not going to use technology to the point where it negatively affects human behavior and they unsubscribe from something or ignore it.”

The National Weather Service uses a complex method to determine which weather events are dispersed through IPAWS.

For example, only thunderstorms that could potentially appear with winds over 80 mph, or hail the size of a baseball, are sent out to people automatically. Prior to 2021, the National Weather Service did not issue alerts about thunderstorms.

Flash floods also must be considered catastrophic in order to be dispersed through IPAWS. However, prior to 2021, the National Weather Service alerted the public to every kind of flash flood.

“We were just trying to make sure that we’re alerting people for the most critical things, but not over alerting people to the point that they tune out these weather alerts,” said Sarah Johnson, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

How do I benefit from emergency alerts?

Residents can take shelter ahead of an emergency such as a tornado after receiving an emergency notification, Johnson said.

“What if there is a tornado warning that is issued at 2 a.m. when you’re sleeping? How are you going to get that warning?” she said. “That’s where things like the Wireless Emergency Alerts, as well as things like weather radio and some other third-party apps, which will alert with a loud sound that’s designed to get your attention and alert you to take protective action, that’s where they come in handy.”

Notifications from local authorities about less serious incidents can also save people an inconvenience, said Michael Giardino, deputy director for operations at Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management.

“Look at the I-95 collapse, for example. We have that messaging saying, ‘Hey, the roadway has collapsed, here’s the detours, here’s the alternate routes, avoid the area,’” Giardino said. “Someone doesn’t have to make sure they’re keeping an eye on Twitter or watching the news around the clock. They’ll get that message sent to their phone.”

Emily Neil contributed reporting to this story.