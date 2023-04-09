Philadelphia plans to roll out multilingual emergency alerts this year

Arianne Bracho, executive director of Centro integral de la Mujer Madre Tierra, worked with other advocates in the Spanish-speaking community to improve access to Spanish-language information throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that if the messaging of the city during the water crisis was confusing even for English-speaking residents, it was even more so for those who lacked access to reliable, official information in their language, and instead relied on word of mouth to decipher what was happening.

“Creo que la desinformación en varios idiomas, nada más en español, hizo que nuestra comunidad en Filadelfia entrar en pánico”, dijo Bracho.

“I think that the misinformation in various languages, not just Spanish, made our community in Philadelphia panic,” Bracho said.

“Oye, ya tuvimos una experiencia de cómo era el COVID. ¿Como ya no estamos preparados para este tipo de circunstancias? Tiene que estar activado el plan”, dijo.

“Look, we already experienced how it was with COVID. How are we still not prepared for these types of circumstances? The plan has to be activated,” she said.

A city spokesperson acknowledged the delay in a written response to WHYY News, saying that the city is “fully committed to improving our processes and creating a rapid translation policy in coordination with the City’s Office of Immigrant Affairs for future emergencies. Philadelphia is a welcoming city; we know we can and must do better for the sake of all our residents.”