City officials say Philadelphia residents’ drinking water is safe and will not be impacted by the chemical spill that occurred Friday on a tributary of the Delaware River.

“It’s safe, it’s contaminant free, and we can all enjoy it to drink, to cook with, wash with — whatever you want,” said Mike Carroll, deputy managing director of the City’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability during a live-streamed briefing Tuesday.

The announcement came after days of periodic updates about the safety of the city’s drinking water, as the Water Department tested water at the Baxter Water Treatment facility in Northeast Philadelphia, which lies about eight miles downriver from the spill.

Late Friday evening, more than an estimated 8,000 gallons of a water-based latex finishing solution from the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bristol, Bucks County spilled into the Delaware River.

The owner of the plant, which makes acrylic resins, said the spill was the result of equipment failure. On Sunday, officials advised residents to buy bottled water — causing supply shortages at some supermarkets across the region. However, the city later informed the public that the water was safe, and none of the contaminants had yet been detected at the Baxter Water Treatment facility. Instead, the city alert system advised residents to store tap water in containers, in the event the chemical spill did pollute drinking water.

The chemicals in the hazardous fluid include butyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, and methyl methacrylate. As of Monday, 60,000 gallons of contaminated water had been collected.