The spill of more than 8,000 gallons of a latex-finishing solution occurred just before midnight on March 24, according to the Philadelphia Water Department and Office of Emergency Management. Officials have not said what caused the spill.

Altuglas, a subsidiary of Trinseo PLC, said an equipment failure at their plant in Bristol, led to a release that spilled into a storm sewer that flowed into Otter Creek, a tributary of the Delaware River. The company, which employs 110 people, says no employees were injured in the release.

“We are conducting a thorough assessment of all of our systems and processes to identify and address potential vulnerabilities and will take the steps necessary to close any gaps,” Trinseo CEO Frank Bozich said.” The release of material has been stopped and our efforts are now focused on testing the local waterways. We are grateful for the fast response and professionalism of our local first responders, as well as the efforts of the U.S. EPA, the Pennsylvania DEP and the United States Coast Guard.”

The chemicals released into the Delaware River include butyl acrylate, a flammable liquid used to make paints, coatings, caulks, sealants, and adhesives. The same chemical was also released into a river in East Palestine, Ohio as a result of the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

Two other chemicals released in the spill include Ethel acrylate and methyl methacrylate, both are used in the manufacture of plastics and coatings like latex paint.

“Our best information is that people who ingest water will not suffer any near-term symptoms or any acute medical conditions,” Carroll said. “We foresee no need to seek medical attention related to this event. There is no concern over skin exposure or fire hazard. Likewise, we have no concern over inhaling any fumes at the levels we’re evaluating.”