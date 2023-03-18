The Fairmount Water Works hosted its first ever United Nations of Rivers Walk Friday to honor the United Nations Water Conference and this year’s World Water Day.

Visitors from Philadelphia and other parts of the world gathered at the Fairmount Water Works Interpretive Center before walking downstream along the Schuylkill River to learn more about the river’s history in Philadelphia.

As a part of a global program, the River Walk highlighted the importance of rivers and encouraged visitors to get themselves familiar with their environment.

“I just think it’s a really great way to tap into the heart center of folks,” said Dr. Jamē McCray, managing director for the Alliance for Watershed Education of the Delaware River.