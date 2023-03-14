EPA proposes first limits on toxic ‘forever chemicals’ for public drinking water

PFAS chemicals have tainted the water, air, and soil across the country for decades. The chemicals have been widely used in consumer products like nonstick cookware, flame-retardant fabrics, and some food packaging, as well as in fire suppressing foam. Water supplies in communities located near military bases and airports have been particularly impacted, as fire suppressing foam has contaminated the groundwater.

Bucks and Montgomery County residents who have lived near former and active military bases in Horsham, Warminster and Warrington are now part of a CDC study looking at the health impacts of PFAS exposure from drinking water. Similar studies have taken place in Paulsboro, New Jersey and New Castle, Del.

The EPA has proposed regulating six types of PFAS chemicals. Once the restrictions are implemented, water systems will be required to monitor and treat its water, and inform the public if PFAS levels exceed the EPA’s limits.

The consequences of exposure to PFAS are long-lasting — the compounds can stay in the environment, and the human bloodstream, for years. The chemicals have been linked to some cancers, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis, developmental delays in children, and other health conditions. That has led to numerous lawsuits against companies that make the products, such as DuPont and its successor companies, and 3M.

“It’s been a long painful journey, for my family, myself and community,” said environmental advocate Hope Grosse, co-founder of Buxmont Coalition for Safer Water. Grosse grew up across the street from the Naval Air Warfare Center in Warminster. Her father died of brain cancer, and she was diagnosed with melanoma.

“PFAS is forever, and PFAS is deadly, and it doesn’t belong anywhere in our environment, water or soil. My prayer is that everyone is listening and hearing how dangerous this is,” Grosse said. “I’m emotional and thankful to the EPA today, it’s been a very painful and uplifting day for me.”

EPA currently issues a non-enforceable health advisory for PFAS, which was reduced from 70 parts per trillion to almost zero parts per trillion in June 2022. But there are no federal restrictions on the amount of PFAS allowable in drinking water. That has prompted some states, including New Jersey, and most recently, Pennsylvania, to take it upon themselves to implement what are known as maximum contaminant levels, or MCLs.

EPA has proposed setting MCLs for two types of PFAS — PFOA and PFOS — at 4 parts per trillion. The agency said it’s the lowest possible level it can enforce, based on the ability to reliably measure and remove these contaminants from drinking water.

These levels are much lower, and therefore more restrictive, than current regulations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. New Jersey sets an MCL of 13 parts per trillion for PFOS and 14 parts per trillion for PFOA, while Pennsylvania’s MCL is 14 parts per trillion and 18 parts per trillion, respectively. States will be required to establish standards that are as strict as the federal rule, and will have up to two years to develop regulations after the rule is final.

Delaware has proposed implementing MCLs similar to that of Pennsylvania’s. That proposal will not move forward, and instead, the state will follow EPA guidance, a spokesperson for the Delaware Division of Public Health said in an email.

Tracy Carluccio, deputy director of the environmental advocacy group Delaware Riverkeeper Network, said she’s “wholeheartedly” supportive of the proposal.

“They haven’t adopted MCLs or proposed drinking water standards for decades, and the toxicity of PFAS, the prevalence in our communities, and the fact that so many people’s drinking water is contaminated, really requires them to finally take this step,” Carluccio said. “Under this new administration, we have great hope that this proposal will actually be approved and implemented.”

Carluccio said she wishes the process for approval would be faster.