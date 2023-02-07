In a letter, the attorneys general urged the EPA to finalize the proposal, arguing immediate action would protect communities sooner. The coalition also called for a standardized definition of PFAS, so that all types, including those that may be discovered in the future, be included in the list. More than a thousand PFAS chemicals have been manufactured in the U.S.

PFAS chemicals have tainted the water, air, and soil across the country for decades. The so-called “forever” chemicals are widely used in consumer products like nonstick cookware, flame-retardant fabrics, and some food packaging, as well as in firefighting foam used at military bases.

The contamination has had a significant impact on residents in areas such as Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, Monmouth County in New Jersey, as well as Dover and Blades, Delaware.

The numerous health problems, including some cancers, linked to PFAS have led to lawsuits against companies that make the products, such as DuPont and its successor companies, and 3M. The consequences of exposure are long-lasting — the compounds can stay in the human bloodstream for years.

“PFAS have been contaminating Pennsylvanians’ drinking water for years, yet the federal government had been slow to address this threat,” Henry said. “Therefore, we applaud the EPA for proposing this action now to determine who is manufacturing and using these chemicals, and we support other recent EPA proposals to accelerate cleanup of these chemicals. The EPA’s efforts will set the nation on a path toward safer regulation of PFAS.”