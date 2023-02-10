Gore, best known for Gore-Tex fabric, is the latest company to be sued for allegedly polluting communities with the toxic class of chemicals PFAS.

Six Maryland residents accuse Gore, headquartered in nearby Newark, Del., of contaminating their private wells with the PFAS chemical PFOA. The chemicals are linked to serious health effects, and were used at the company’s Cherry Hill plant in Elkton, Md.

The federal class action lawsuit, which claims the company knew of the dangers since at least the early 1990s, was filed by the law firm Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea, LLC.

PFAS chemicals have tainted the water, air, and soil across the country for decades. The so-called “forever” chemicals are widely used in consumer products like nonstick cookware, flame-retardant fabrics, and some food packaging, as well as in firefighting foam.

The lawsuit against Gore is one of many filed against companies that make the products, such as DuPont and its successor companies, and 3M.

The consequences of exposure to PFAS are long-lasting — the compounds can stay in the environment and the human bloodstream for years. The chemicals have been linked to some cancers, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis, developmental delays in children, and other health conditions.

In a statement, Gore said the company takes its “commitment to environmental stewardship very seriously.”

“We have a strong track record of proactively engaging in efforts to continuously improve environmental controls,” a spokesperson said in an email, “and we have communicated with state and local authorities about these initiatives. Gore denies the allegations made in the lawsuit and will respond more specifically at the appropriate time.”

Gore announced in 2014 it was eliminating PFOA from its manufacturing processes. Gore previously utilized PFOA to make items such as carpets, clothing, fabrics for furniture, paper packaging for food, and cookware resistant to water, grease, or stains.