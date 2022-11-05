Philly sues 3M, DuPont, and other companies over ‘forever’ chemical contamination

The City of Philadelphia has sued DuPont, 3M, and other chemical companies for contaminating drinking water with the toxic class of chemicals PFAS.

The civil suit was filed by the City’s Law Department in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County on Friday.

Numerous other states and cities have taken similar legal action over the years, because of the numerous health effects linked to PFAS, which stand for “per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those exposed have a higher risk for high cholesterol, kidney cancer, testicular cancer, and damage to the immune system.

“You can’t make a mess and expect others to clean it up,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement.