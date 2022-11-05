Philly sues 3M, DuPont, and other companies over ‘forever’ chemical contamination
The City of Philadelphia has sued DuPont, 3M, and other chemical companies for contaminating drinking water with the toxic class of chemicals PFAS.
The civil suit was filed by the City’s Law Department in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County on Friday.
Numerous other states and cities have taken similar legal action over the years, because of the numerous health effects linked to PFAS, which stand for “per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those exposed have a higher risk for high cholesterol, kidney cancer, testicular cancer, and damage to the immune system.
“You can’t make a mess and expect others to clean it up,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement.
“The defendants in this case knew their products were dangerous, but selfishly brought them to market anyway in pursuit of profits. This lawsuit will make them pay the costs the City will now need to incur to treat and remove PFAS to proactively protect Philadelphians and the environment.”
For decades, PFAS chemicals have tainted the water, air, and soil in this region and across the country. These so-called “forever” chemicals are widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware, flame-retardant fabrics, and some food packaging, as well as in firefighting foam used at current and decommissioned military bases.
The consequences of exposure are long-lasting — the compounds can stay in the human bloodstream for years.
Philadelphia Water Commissioner Randy E. Hayman said the Philadelphia Water Department began testing for PFAS in 2019, and no drinking water samples have exceeded the new proposed state limits for PFOA or PFOS, the two most commonly studied types of PFAS.
“This is part of a proactive effort to ensure that PFAS levels in our water remains below all state and federal regulations in the coming years,” he said in a statement. “We support this action to hold those responsible for the pollution accountable in court, and we will continue to inform the public about what we are learning and how we are addressing this issue to ensure the safety of our drinking water.”
The lawsuit alleges the chemical companies were negligent in the creation of PFAS and failed to warn the public about the dangers of the compounds.
The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, loss-of-use and natural resource damages, and an abatement fund.
“Despite their knowledge that PFAS Products posed grave environmental and human health risks, and despite the availability of safer alternative products, Defendants failed to warn customers, users, the public, and the City about those risks, and they failed to take any other appropriate precautionary measures to prevent or mitigate PFAS contamination of the environment,” the complaint reads. “Instead, Defendants falsely and misleadingly promoted PFAS Products as being environmentally sound and appropriate for widespread use.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.