What does sustainable aquaculture look like in Delaware’s Rehoboth Bay?

Casey is working with The Delaware Center for Inland Bays and researchers at Delaware State University, who are recording species diversity and water quality around the three-acre oyster farm in the Rehoboth Bay, in Delaware.

“I think being on the boat is probably my favorite place to be,” said graduate student Emily Andrade. “It just brings a sort of calmness to me, even though things can be kind of chaotic, and there’s waves and water and salt and everything like that. But I really think it helps me to center myself, and doing the research we do on the boat gives me a fulfilling feeling.”

Researchers at the HBCU have been doing this work since 2019 — about six years after Delaware became the last state on the east coast to allow for aquaculture.

The team is focused on nutrient pollution in Rehoboth Bay that comes from farm and residential runoff.

“Sussex County is under a terrible push, because we have 10 times more residential property than we used to have,” Casey said. “And that residential property used to be woodland, so when the nutrients fell, they would go down into the groundwater and [by the time they] finally make it out here, it was a 30 year process. Now it’s a single rainfall process.”

Casey and the researchers want to meet what’s known as the Total Maximum Daily Load for nutrients — a calculation of how much pollution a waterway can take while still meeting state water quality standards. There’s a long way to go, said professor Gulnihal Ozbay, who leads the research.