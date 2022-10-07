The University of Delaware Water Resources Center and the Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed believe Red Clay Creek and Brandywine Creek also are solid candidates for the designation.

Gerald Kaufman, director of UD’s Water Resources Center says the designation would raise “the visibility of these streams, which are very important for Delaware, to the highest level of protection, even more than the Clean Water Act protects.”

Red Clay Creek is a 12.7-mile-long tributary of White Clay Creek that runs through southeastern Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. Brandywine Creek is a tributary of the Christina River in southeastern Pennsylvania and northern Delaware, and is known for recreational activities like fishing and kayaking. The streams and wells in the Brandywine River, Red Clay Creek, White Clay Creek, and Christina River watersheds combine to provide three quarters of Delaware’s drinking water.

The National Park Service’s Paul Kenney said residents should be interested in protecting their watersheds.

“If they want clean water and they’re interested in protecting the clean water that flows through their communities and protecting the resources related to the water, cultural resources included, then it’s something that certainly the folks we work with up until now really appreciate it,” he said.