Catholic nuns seek damages against pipeline company, citing religious freedom

Circuit judges Stephanos Bibas, Cheryl Ann Krause, and Marjorie Rendell peppered the Adorers’ attorney Dwight Yoder with questions as to why the nuns did not challenge the original FERC order allowing Transco to seize the land. They also questioned the justification for monetary damages, saying the RFRA provides for “appropriate relief,” which in this case would have been FERC deciding to re-route the pipeline. Yoder countered that RFRA does allow for monetary relief and while the Adorers are not asking for a reversal of FERC’s decision at this point, as the pipeline is already in the ground, the presence of it continues to violate their religious beliefs. Yoder emphasized the intent of Congress to protect religious freedom in the implementation of federal laws, including the NGA.

Yoder told the court the nuns were “innocent bystanders” to the complex regulatory landscape that allowed a billion dollar fossil fuel company to impose its will. Rendell seemed frustrated by the fact that the Adorers never followed proper regulatory procedure by challenging the eminent domain order through the FERC process, as other landowners had done.

“Well, they definitely were bystanders, but I don’t know about innocent,” responded Rendell.

Speaking later outside the courtroom, the Sisters said the Adorers had no legal representation at the time, and did not understand the communications sent by the company and FERC. But they said they hope the judges see that they did try to fight the taking of their land through other means. “Looking at those letters, none of us being lawyers, we thought all we needed to say [to Transco] was…we do not want to participate in this process, it goes against our religious beliefs,” said Sister Janet McCann.

The Adorers of the Blood of Christ is an order of Catholic nuns established in 1834. They take vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience. Their lawsuit quotes ‘Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical on climate change, as evidence of their religious commitment to fighting global warming caused by the production and burning of fossil fuels. The order also adopted what they call a “Land Ethic” in 2005 as part of their environmental religious practice.

Transco argued the Adorers forfeited their legal options by failing to take their case directly to FERC during the permit process. In a brief, Transco told the court the Natural Gas Act applies to all issues surrounding the transportation and distribution of natural gas, which must supersede RFRA, or risk allowing anyone to wait out the FERC process and sue after the pipeline is in the ground. “The Adorers’ challenge unavoidably and fundamentally remains an impermissible collateral attack on FERC’s orders and authorizations to construct and operate the project. Had the Adorers’ participated in the FERC process, FERC may have changed the pipeline route to avoid their property, or a federal appeals court may have ordered FERC to do so,” read the brief.

Representing Transco, attorney Elizabeth Witmer told the court that if they ruled in favor of the Adorers it would have widespread repercussions. “This is a lying-in-wait collateral attack,” she said.

But for the Adorers, it’s more personal; they say it impacts directly on their faith.

“Somehow our land is complicit in allowing fossil fuels to perpetuate in the United States and that’s so against what we believe and what we would hope for our Earth,” McCann said. “It’s a daily sadness for me to know that’s going on on our property.”