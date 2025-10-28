From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Vijay Kapoor, Chester’s state-appointed receiver, filed a recovery plan modification Tuesday with the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania seeking to reel in the Chester Water Authority.

Kapoor asked Judge Matthew Wolf to order the authority to restructure its board and to hand over financial information amid the agency’s Oct. 3 proposal to hike rates by 14%.

The legal filing is the latest court skirmish between one of the region’s largest public water systems and the office tasked with rescuing Delaware County’s only city from fiscal ruin.

“I, as the receiver, have an obligation to assert the city’s rights — just like any other entity that would be in bankruptcy — and that’s what I need to do in order to help the city get out of bankruptcy,” Kapoor said.

The CWA serves approximately 200,000 people in 37 municipalities across both Chester and Delaware counties. The receiver’s office wishes to monetize the CWA, along with other water assets, to offset the city’s financial shortfalls.

Francis Catania, CWA solicitor, criticized the recovery plan modification as “disruptive” to operations. He said all of the financial information the receiver is seeking is public or has already been turned over to the receiver as part of other litigation.

“Just because the receiver has brought a lot of cases does not mean they’re meritorious,” Catania said. “Each case stands on its own merits. We think the only relevant case is the one before the [Pennsylvania] Supreme Court because there’s a very narrow issue before the court, and that issue is: Does the city of Chester alone have the power to terminate the Chester Water Authority? Delaware County Court of Common Pleas said it did not. The Commonwealth Court said it did. The Supreme Court has not yet ruled. But in the meantime, there’s been a bevy of activity by the receiver to try to annihilate the Chester Water Authority.”