Delco DA Tanner Rouse charges Parkside Borough Council president with theft
The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office estimates that $2,499.94 of taxpayer funds were used to purchase about 390 gallons of gas for personal use.
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Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse on Monday charged Parkside Borough Council President Dominic Capobianco with theft for allegedly using a borough gas card to fill tanks on personal vehicles.
Capobianco, a former borough code enforcement officer, was only supposed to use the card, paid for by taxpayers, for the borough code enforcement vehicle.
“These charges make it clear that no one is above the law,” Rouse said Tuesday in a release. “When elected officials misuse public funds, they are not just breaking the law, they are betraying the communities they swore to serve.”
As of Tuesday morning, no attorney was listed for Capobianco. He did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.
The charges come following an investigation by Detective Edward Rosen of the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. The office obtained video evidence from a Wawa in Brookhaven showing Capobianco filling up his personal vehicles and gas cans.
“The Borough of Parkside takes these allegations very seriously,” the borough said Monday in a statement online. “The conduct described in the criminal complaint is deeply concerning, as it involves the alleged misuse of taxpayer funds and is inconsistent with the standards of integrity and public trust expected of those who serve our community.”
The Parkside Fire Company, where Capobianco serves as a firefighter and an executive board member, released a statement Monday condemning the alleged behavior.
“Effective immediately, Mr. Capobianco has been suspended from all duties and activities with the company pending the outcome of this investigation,” the fire company said in the statement. “The Parkside Fire Company holds its members and leadership to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability. Any actions that fall short of these standards are taken seriously and addressed promptly.”
The DA’s office alleges that about 390 gallons of gas costing approximately $2,499.94 of taxpayer funds were improperly purchased using the borough gas card.
“Let me be clear: if you engage in illegal conduct, regardless of your title or position, you will be investigated, you will be charged, and you will be held responsible,” Rouse said in a release.
Capobianco surrendered himself on Tuesday. His bail was set at $50,000. The investigation is ongoing.
A preliminary hearing is set for April 16.
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