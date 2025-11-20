From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The head of a Delaware County advocacy group has been charged with using opioid settlement funds to coerce sexual favors from women experiencing addiction.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer charged Lawrence Arata, executive director of the Opioid Crisis Action Network, with human trafficking, patronizing prostitutes, obstruction of justice and witness intimidation.

“Our investigation concluded that Larry Arata cynically and cruelly misused those funds as leverage to satisfy his sexual desires,” Stollsteimer said in a statement.

Arata turned himself in on Wednesday to the district attorney’s Criminal Investigation Division and later posted bail. No attorney was listed for Arata in online court records and he did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Opioid Crisis Action Network did not respond to a request for comment.

Lawrence Arata, 65, founded the Upper Darby-based organization in 2018 with his wife, Heather Arata, shortly after their son died from a heroin overdose. The Opioid Crisis Action Network pays for treatment and housing for people with substance use disorder.

The organization was a recipient of opioid settlement money from Delaware County as well as the Pennsylvania Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust, Stollsteimer said. The Criminal Investigation Division, in collaboration with the Upper Darby Police Department, initiated a joint investigation into Arata after receiving complaints.

“The allegations revolve around Arata receiving sexual favors from clients who are in recovery for drug addictions in exchange for program benefits such as meal credits, gift cards, bus passes, money, rental assistance, and the like,” the affidavit of probable cause reads.