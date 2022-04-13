There’s a lot at stake in the brewing fight over the Chester Water Authority. Now, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will likely take on the case after granting the water authority permission to appeal a previous ruling from a lower court.

Since 2017, Aqua Pennsylvania has been dead set on acquiring the water authority from the cash-strapped city that created it in 1939. Meanwhile, the CWA has argued that it is an independent entity from Chester, tying the issue up in court.

Excited to have the opportunity to present arguments before the state Supreme Court, Francis Catania, the solicitor for the CWA, told WHYY News that he is appreciative of the court recognizing the “hugely important issue” in its Monday order.

“Water is fundamental to life, so I can’t overstate the importance of the court addressing the issue. What underlies the whole case is the public control over their own water — their own drinking water,” Catania said.

He’s not sure in what capacity the court will hear the case as he is waiting for a schedule, but a more substantive brief from CWA will be filed in the coming weeks.