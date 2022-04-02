A Chester County judge has vacated his previous decision Friday removing all five Democrats from the West Chester Area School District board in a dispute over masks, meaning the axed board directors are reinstated and can return to their posts — for now.

While the board members’ motion for reconsideration was granted by Judge William Mahon, the case will continue to proceed as the board members will still be required to answer the initial filing by April 4.

On March 29, Mahon initially ordered the members removed after parent Beth Ann Rosica argued in the Chester County Court of Common Pleas that the members’ vote to make masks mandatory in the district back in August 2021 was grounds for dismissal.