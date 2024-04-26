Ex-PPD officer Ryan Pownall, who shot and killed David Jones, to be reinstated after winning arbitration

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A former Philadelphia police officer who was originally charged with first-degree murder in 2017 while on duty and then had the charges dropped will get his job back.

An arbitrator made the decision about Ryan Pownall’s future on Thursday.

Pownall was charged with shooting David Jones, who was pulled over while riding a dirt bike.

Police said Pownall was transporting a victim to the special victims unit when he saw Jones riding a dirtbike on a city street. Jones’ bike had stalled and he pulled into the parking lot of a night club. Pownall also pulled into the lot, and when he frisked Jones, he said he felt a gun.

Police officials have said that Pownall tried to shoot Jones during the struggle, but that his gun jammed. Jones threw his gun down and fled, and Pownall fired at him, shooting him in the back and killing him. The grand jury that recommended charges said Jones was “no danger to anyone in his flight.”