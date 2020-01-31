Watch/Listen: Impeachment trial

Trial for ex-Philly cop involved in fatal shooting? Delayed for one word

Air Date: January 30, 2020
Evidence markers dot the scene on Whitaker Avenue where David Jones was shot and killed by Philadelphia police officer Ryan Pownall. (NBC 10)

Earlier this month, a Philadelphia police officer was supposed to stand trial for fatally shooting a suspect while on duty for the first time in almost 20 years. But the trial is being delayed indefinitely, because District Attorney Larry Krasner wants to change how the jury hears something fundamental to the case: Pennsylvania’s use of force law. And that change comes down to one word.

Guest: WHYY criminal justice reporter Aaron Moselle

