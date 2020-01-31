Trial for ex-Philly cop involved in fatal shooting? Delayed for one word

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

Earlier this month, a Philadelphia police officer was supposed to stand trial for fatally shooting a suspect while on duty for the first time in almost 20 years. But the trial is being delayed indefinitely, because District Attorney Larry Krasner wants to change how the jury hears something fundamental to the case: Pennsylvania’s use of force law. And that change comes down to one word.

Guest: WHYY criminal justice reporter Aaron Moselle