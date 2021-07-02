Why Krasner is asking Pa.’s high court to change how jurors hear use-of-force law

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office wants the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to order all judges in the state to change their instructions to jurors on when police officers can legally use deadly force.

In a brief filed Thursday, city prosecutors argue the language contained in Pennsylvania’s statute is unconstitutional because it enables officers to use deadly force on people fleeing arrest who are not considered dangerous.

If the pretrial appeal is successful, the jury instructions would have to comport with the federal standard set forth in the U.S. Constitution, which is rooted in a U.S. Supreme Court case from 1985. It held that police officers can’t use deadly force to stop a fleeing suspect unless there’s an imminent threat of death or injury to the officer and others.

The unusual request, the first step in a potentially lengthy legal process, comes months before a former Philadelphia police officer Ryan Pownall is scheduled to stand trial on third-degree murder — a proceeding that has already been significantly delayed by the legal challenge.

Pownall, who is white, fatally shot 30-year-old David Jones, who was Black, after he pulled him over for a traffic stop in June 2017. Pownall’s lawyers argue state law justifies the shots their client fired at Jones as he ran away from Pownall.

It was the first time an on-duty Philadelphia police officer had been charged with murder in nearly 20 years.