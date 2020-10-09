Former Philly police officer charged with murder for fatally shooting unarmed Black man

A former Philadelphia police officer is facing murder charges for shooting an unarmed Black man while on duty in December 2017.

Former Officer Eric Ruch, who is white, shot and killed 25-year-old Dennis Plowden following a high-speed chase in the East Germantown section of the city.

The 33-year-old, who was fired from the force in 2018, is now charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime.

He turned himself in Friday morning and is being held without bail on the first-degree murder charge, said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner during an afternoon news conference.

“At present, Eric Ruch remains innocent unless or until he is proven guilty in a court of law,” said Krasner.

On December 27, 2017, Ruch fired his gun directly at Dennis Plowden as Plowden had his left hand visibly raised in the air, according to the grand jury presentment. A single shot traveled through that raised hand before striking Plowden in the head.

Moments earlier, Plowden appeared “dazed” and “lost” after stumbling out of his car, which he had crashed into three parked cars before spinning into a pole, said Krasnser.

Ruch and Plowden crossed paths that night after Ruch, from an unmarked police vehicle, asked police dispatch to run the tag tied to the white Hyundai Plowden was driving.

Plowden pulled over briefly, but then drove off, striking the open door of a second unmarked police car in the process.

The two unmarked cars and two marked cars then began to pursue Plowden until he crashed the Hyundai.

“Within six to eight seconds of arriving at the scene, former Officer Ruch shot Plowden,” said Kranser.

“It is indisputable that Plowden did not have a gun or any other weapon that night,” he added.

No other officer on the scene fired his or her weapon.

In a statement, John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5, said the union will represent Ruch.

“Our attorneys will review the allegations and appropriately defend this officer,” said McNesby.

“We will represent former police officer Eric Ruch Jr. against these serious charges. Officer Ruch Jr. is entitled to due process and we believe the judicial system will protect his rights to a fair trial.”