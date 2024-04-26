Mistrial declared in 3rd federal trial of Philly labor leader John Dougherty

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A mistrial has been declared in the latest federal trial against former labor leader John Dougherty, according to his attorney.

Jury deliberations started Thursday in the case that centered around allegations that Johnny Doc threatened a contractor amid a work dispute involving his nephew, Gregory Fiocca, for a Local 98 job.

An indictment says between October 2019 and August 19, 2020, Fiocca frequently did not show up for work and did not do the work that was assigned to him. For these reasons, he was sometimes paid for fewer than 40 hours of work for the week.

When Dougherty learned of the issues, he blamed the people who were supervising the job, the indictment says.