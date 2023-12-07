A jury has found former Philadelphia labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty guilty on 70 counts of embezzling funds from the electricians union he once led. This marks his second conviction on federal charges in about two years, making it more likely he will serve prison time.

Following a six-week trial, Dougherty was convicted of the vast majority of charges against him including embezzlement, conspiracy, wire fraud, tax fraud, and falsifying financial reports.

Once a hugely influential political force who directed millions in contributions to local, state, and national political campaigns, and helped elect Mayor Jim Kenney and other officials, the 63-year-old Dougherty used hundreds of thousands of dollars of funds from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) to fund a wide variety of personal expenses, prosecutors said.

Dougherty’s codefendant, former union president Brian Burrows, was also found guilty of conspiracy and other related charges. Four other former union employees previously pleaded guilty in the case.

Together they spent more than $600,000 from union accounts on groceries, expensive restaurant meals, home repairs, music and sports tickets, and other personal spending. According to a lengthy and blistering indictment handed down in January 2019, Dougherty’s family members and others, were beneficiaries of the ill-gotten largess.

Dougherty was convicted in November 2021 on federal corruption charges for bribing his co defendant in that case, former City Councilmember Bobby Henon. Henon reported to prison in April 2023 to serve a three-and-a-half year term, while Dougherty’s sentencing was postponed until all the charges against him are resolved.

He still faces a possible third trial on extortion charges.