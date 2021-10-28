Prosecutors drill into evidence of bribery in Bobby Henon corruption trial

As the monthlong federal corruption trial of Councilmember Bobby Henon and union leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty moves toward its final week, the prosecution is returning to a key question jurors must decide.

Was Henon’s $70,000-a-year position with Dougherty’s union, Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, a no-show job and a bribe for Henon to hold City Council hearings, support legislation, hold meetings in his council office and take other official actions as directed by Dougherty? Or did he actually earn his salary by performing work for the union?

On the first day of the trial, Henon’s defense attorney Brian McMonagle listed off a number of tasks and responsibilities he said Henon handled as a Local 98 staffer. The work included appearances at public events on the union’s behalf and membership on the boards of business and community organizations.

McMonagle also pointed out that city law allows councilmembers to hold outside jobs and that several other members have reported other sources of income in addition to their $130,000-a-year council salaries.

This morning Assistant U.S. Attorney Bea Witzleben sought to demolish McMonagle’s argument. She asked FBI Special Agent Jason Blake about the federal bureau’s search for evidence that Henon had done any work for Local 98 in 2015 or 2016, when he was allegedly being bribed by Dougherty.

In August 2016, Blake and other agents executed search warrants on Local 98’s offices in two buildings on Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia. They found no office with Henon’s name on the door, no desks assigned to him, and no reports or memoranda by Henon, Blake said.

“Any written work product [by Henon] of any kind in all that searching?” Witzleben asked.

“No,” Blake said.

The agents also did not find any evidence that Henon was working as an electrician, as he claimed in financial disclosure forms the state requires councilmembers to fill out every year, Blake said.

Henon had been an electrician earlier in his career until he was hired by the union, where he rose to the position of political director under Dougherty.

After he was elected to council in 2011, Henon took a pay cut from Local 98 and was reassigned to an untitled position, according to records presented during the trial. Union filings with the U.S. Department of Labor describe his position simply as “office.”

Witzleben asked Blake about a subsequent grand jury subpoena of Local 98 that asked the union to provide any of a range of specific records — including job descriptions, PowerPoint presentations, videos, correspondence, meeting notes, and drafts of work — showing evidence of Henon performing work.

“Did they find anything at all in any of those categories … that the subpoena required?” she asked.

“No,” Blake said.