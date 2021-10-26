Prosecutors say Bobby Henon helped PPA in exchange for windows given to his girlfriend
Prosecutors in the federal corruption trial of City Councilmember Bobby Henon began Tuesday to present the evidence behind their allegation that Henon was bribed to oppose an audit of the Philadelphia Parking Authority’s finances and operations.
The allegation is grounded in a June 2016 City Council resolution asking then-City Controller Alan Butkovitz to launch an audit focusing on the PPA’s revenues from parking meters, parking tickets, and fines on drivers caught by the city’s red-light enforcement program.
After testifying before council on the resolution, then-PPA director Vincent Finnerty angrily phoned his old friend Henon to complain about the proposed audit, introduced in council by Councilmembers Helen Gym and David Oh. Finnerty considered the resolution unnecessary and a political attack on Joseph Ashdale, who served as PPA board chairman at the time.
Oh “hates Joe Ashdale’s guts, he hates my guts,” Finnerty told Henon on a wiretapped phone call played in court. “Helen Gym ran against the parking authority to win her seat. Now she is pulling it again, and she says we don’t know how to budget.” The PPA is required to send a portion of its revenues to the Philadelphia school district.
“I don’t f***** mind an audit at any time, but we get audited every year. This is just a ‘let’s f*** with the parking authority’ issue,” Finnerty said. “We got to line nine [council] votes up against it and spank this f****** David Oh. He’s being a pain in the a** to us, he is being a pain in the a** to [Mayor] Jimmy [Kenney].”
Ashdale “is flying off the handle” over the audit, he said.
Henon vowed to help but fretted about the politics of opposing an audit of the PPA, an agency that is unpopular with the public and perceived as a Republican patronage mill. While Democrats dominate city politics, the Republican-led state legislature has controlled the PPA since 2004 and places Republicans in the agency leadership and many jobs.
“I am just trying to figure out how I publicly come out and vote no, for something that…” Henon began, before trailing off. “I’ll do anything for Joe, and I’ll vote no, and I will try to squash it.”
Prosecutors alleged Ashdale later bribed Henon to work against the council resolution, arranging to provide free windows at the home of Henon’s chief of staff, Courtney Voss, with whom Henon was in a relationship at the time. Ashdale heads Glaziers Local 252, a windows installers union. He has not been charged.
Henon denies the allegations. During the trial’s opening arguments three weeks ago, his attorney noted that Henon and Ashdale were longtime friends and rejected the accusation that the windows were a bribe. In addition, the significance of the council resolution has been questioned as it did not require Butkovitz to launch an audit.
The charges related to the PPA are among the few in the trial against only Henon and not his co-defendant, electricians union leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty. Dougherty is accused of bribing Henon to influence legislation and take other official actions, including pressuring Comcast and Verizon to make concessions to local construction unions.
Several days of testimony about Dougherty’s dealings with Comcast wound up Tuesday with the questioning of Mark Reilly, senior vice president of government and regulatory relations for Comcast’s northeast division.
Jurors heard more about a December 2015 meeting in Henon’s office during which Dougherty suggested he might exercise his influence in council to block approval of the renewal of Comcast’s cable TV franchise in the city.
The telecommunications giant had already made concessions to Dougherty, including agreeing years earlier to hire only union contractors to run cable inside commercial buildings and to pay them higher wages than non-union contractors receive. In November 2015, Comcast also agreed to give more work to MJK Electrical, a union electrical firm favored by Dougherty and Henon.
But at the meeting, a day before a crucial council committee vote, Dougherty demanded and Reilly agreed to more concessions so that the union leader would tell his council allies to let the bill proceed.
“We reached a deal on terms. It’s all about the unions and Johnnie Doc,” Reilly wrote in an email to another Comcast executive. “The… demand made is that we agree to have all commercial construction in the public right of way go to the unions. I [asked] if [their rates] are going to be competitive. They said they’d be competitive (lie).”
“I have sent Doc our rate card for construction. He is going to get back to me. If we don’t agree, he controls the votes to deny. Awesome day!” he wrote.
“Either we agree that all row commercial business goes to unions or he stops the renewal,” Reilly wrote in another email. “This was told to me in the office of [Henon,] the Chairman of the Public Property Committee with the Chairman sitting at the table barely uttering a word. I am feeling the brotherly love.”
Dougherty’s attorney Henry Hockeimer noted that while Comcast did agree to start considering bids from unionized firms to lay cable in city streets, despite the higher rates they charged, the agreement still set relatively low wages for the work.
Dougherty “whined about how low they are. He understands,” Reilly wrote in an email. But “he also got business for his boys that [previously] wasn’t coming his way.”
The trial is taking place two years after federal prosecutors brought a sprawling 116-count indictment against Henon, Dougherty, and several people with ties to Local 98. The charges have been split into two trials, with the current case focusing on the bribery charges against Henon and Dougherty. It is expected to last one to two more weeks.
Disclosure: The Electricians Union Local 98 represents engineers, camera personnel, editors, audio and maintenance techs at WHYY.