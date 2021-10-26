Prosecutors in the federal corruption trial of City Councilmember Bobby Henon began Tuesday to present the evidence behind their allegation that Henon was bribed to oppose an audit of the Philadelphia Parking Authority’s finances and operations.

The allegation is grounded in a June 2016 City Council resolution asking then-City Controller Alan Butkovitz to launch an audit focusing on the PPA’s revenues from parking meters, parking tickets, and fines on drivers caught by the city’s red-light enforcement program.

After testifying before council on the resolution, then-PPA director Vincent Finnerty angrily phoned his old friend Henon to complain about the proposed audit, introduced in council by Councilmembers Helen Gym and David Oh. Finnerty considered the resolution unnecessary and a political attack on Joseph Ashdale, who served as PPA board chairman at the time.

Oh “hates Joe Ashdale’s guts, he hates my guts,” Finnerty told Henon on a wiretapped phone call played in court. “Helen Gym ran against the parking authority to win her seat. Now she is pulling it again, and she says we don’t know how to budget.” The PPA is required to send a portion of its revenues to the Philadelphia school district.

“I don’t f***** mind an audit at any time, but we get audited every year. This is just a ‘let’s f*** with the parking authority’ issue,” Finnerty said. “We got to line nine [council] votes up against it and spank this f****** David Oh. He’s being a pain in the a** to us, he is being a pain in the a** to [Mayor] Jimmy [Kenney].”

Ashdale “is flying off the handle” over the audit, he said.