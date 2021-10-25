Then-mayor Michael Nutter’s name came up in relation to an early morning call he made to Dougherty shortly before the council committee was to vote. According to Dougherty, Nutter called to ask him to stop blocking the bill, which had been negotiated over the course of several months.

If the committee did not send the bill to the full council that day, it would likely not pass before Nutter’s term was to end a few weeks later, leaving it to mayor-elect Jim Kenney to revive the agreement the following year and shepherd it through council.

Nutter said, “I really got to get it out today,” Dougherty told Henon on a recorded call. “I said, I don’t know why you have to get it out today.”

Nutter said he would help Dougherty with the labor issue later, but the union boss said he distrusted Comcast. “He says, I promise you, I’ll work this out in two weeks. I said, I promise you that [Comcast] won’t work it out,” Dougherty said.

Despite Roberts’ reported instructions to allow the bill to fail, Comcast was in fact at the same time negotiating to give work to MJK and its co-owner George Peltz, according to Dougherty’s recorded comments.

The day before the hearing, Dougherty was heard on a phone call with Peltz, asking him to tell him the amount he wanted to charge Comcast to lay cable in Philadelphia streets.

The trial is taking place two years after federal prosecutors brought a sprawling 116-count indictment against Henon, Dougherty, and several people with ties to Local 98. The charges have been split into two trials, with the current case focusing on the bribery charges against Henon and Dougherty. It is expected to last another two to three weeks.

Disclosure: The Electricians Union Local 98 represents engineers, camera personnel, editors, audio and maintenance techs at WHYY.