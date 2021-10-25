John Dougherty told Bobby Henon to delay Comcast deal in recorded call
Federal prosecutors drilled into union leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty’s efforts to use City Council to extract concessions from Comcast on Monday as the corruption case against the union boss and City Councilmember Bobby Henon moved into its third week.
The Comcast saga heated up in November of 2015 when Dougherty, head of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, told Councilman Bobby Henon to kill legislation that would extend the telecommunication giant’s right to operate its cable TV franchise in Philadelphia for another 15 years.
“Say, ‘Hey, look, I have no interest in getting this thing done right away. I don’t know why we are doing it right now,’” Dougherty told Henon, in a wiretapped call played in federal court.
Dougherty was demanding that Comcast promise to hire union electricians to lay cable at rates higher than it usually paid non-union contractors, and one unionized firm in particular, MJK Electrical.
In the hours before a council committee was to take a crucial vote on the franchise bill, Henon and Dougherty learned that the dispute had reached the ears of Comcast CEO Brian Roberts.
In a wiretapped phone call, Henon told Dougherty that he had just run into Comcast negotiator Mark Reilly in City Hall, who told him the company was taking seriously the threat that the bill would be derailed.
“He says, I just got off the phone … with Brian Roberts. And Brian Roberts says, ‘Walk away if you can’t get a deal, you know, on the labor thing.’ He said, ‘Just, just walk away,’” Henon said on the call, which prosecutors played in court this morning.
Dougherty and Henon’s pressuring of Comcast remained the focus of the federal corruption trial of the two men as it entered what could be its final week of testimony. The government alleges that Dougherty bribed Henon to do his bidding on the Comcast agreement and other council matters, paying him a $70,000 salary for a no-show job at Local 98 in exchange.
Defense attorneys argue that Henon, who worked for the union for years before being elected to council in 2011, actually did work for his Local 98 salary in 2015 and 2016. They also say he tried to extract concessions from Comcast and took other steps on behalf of construction unions as a legitimate part of his normal work for his constituents in the city’s 6th District.
Then-mayor Michael Nutter’s name came up in relation to an early morning call he made to Dougherty shortly before the council committee was to vote. According to Dougherty, Nutter called to ask him to stop blocking the bill, which had been negotiated over the course of several months.
If the committee did not send the bill to the full council that day, it would likely not pass before Nutter’s term was to end a few weeks later, leaving it to mayor-elect Jim Kenney to revive the agreement the following year and shepherd it through council.
Nutter said, “I really got to get it out today,” Dougherty told Henon on a recorded call. “I said, I don’t know why you have to get it out today.”
Nutter said he would help Dougherty with the labor issue later, but the union boss said he distrusted Comcast. “He says, I promise you, I’ll work this out in two weeks. I said, I promise you that [Comcast] won’t work it out,” Dougherty said.
Despite Roberts’ reported instructions to allow the bill to fail, Comcast was in fact at the same time negotiating to give work to MJK and its co-owner George Peltz, according to Dougherty’s recorded comments.
The day before the hearing, Dougherty was heard on a phone call with Peltz, asking him to tell him the amount he wanted to charge Comcast to lay cable in Philadelphia streets.
The trial is taking place two years after federal prosecutors brought a sprawling 116-count indictment against Henon, Dougherty, and several people with ties to Local 98. The charges have been split into two trials, with the current case focusing on the bribery charges against Henon and Dougherty. It is expected to last another two to three weeks.
Disclosure: The Electricians Union Local 98 represents engineers, camera personnel, editors, audio and maintenance techs at WHYY.
Subscribe to PlanPhilly