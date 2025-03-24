Opening statements set for bribery trial of wife of ex-Sen. Bob Menendez

Opening statements are scheduled Monday in the bribery trial of Nadine Menendez, whose prison-bound husband, former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, complained she was being treated unfairly by Manhattan federal prosecutors.

Nadine Menendez, 58, was originally scheduled to go to trial last year along with the 71-year-old New Jersey Democrat, but a breast cancer diagnosis and surgery led to a delay in her case. She has pleaded not guilty to charges that she participated in the bribery scheme resulting in her husband’s conviction.

“My wife, who had breast cancer reconstructive surgery just days ago, is being forced by the government to go to trial tomorrow,” Bob Menendez said last week on the social platform X before jury selection took place.

“Only the arrogance of the SDNY can be so cruel and inhumane,” Menendez added, referring to the Southern District of New York, where her trial is taking place. “They should let her fully recover!”

The former senator was sentenced in late January to 11 years in prison after being convicted of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from three New Jersey businessmen. Prosecutors said that was in return for a variety of favors, including using his influence to help some of them in their dealings with foreign governments, and he was also convicted of acting as a foreign agent for Egypt.