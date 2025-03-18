Trial begins for Nadine Menendez, wife of former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez

Jury selection began Tuesday in the bribery trial of Nadine Menendez, whose husband, former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, was sentenced to 11 years in prison earlier this year for accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of gold and cash.

Nadine Menendez, 58, was originally scheduled to face trial last year with the 71-year-old Democrat, but a breast cancer diagnosis led to surgery that forced her trial to be delayed. She has pleaded not guilty to charges that she participated in the same bribery scheme that led to her husband’s conviction.

Bob Menendez was convicted of taking bribes from three New Jersey businessmen in return for a variety of favors, including using his influence to help some of them in their dealings with foreign governments. The senator was convicted of acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government. He is scheduled to report to prison on June 6.

The filing of charges against Bob Menendez in fall 2023 forced him to surrender his powerful post as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He resigned as a senator after his conviction.