U.S. government prosecutors presented the email in federal court Wednesday during the corruption trial of Henon and union leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty, who is charged with bribing the councilman to hold up the Comcast deal.

Dougherty’s union, Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, allegedly paid Henon for a no-show union job in exchange for doing the union boss’s bidding, a charge Henon denies.

Sullivan said Henon, who headed a council committee that was vetting the franchise agreement, had been angry for some time that Comcast had not hired one particular union electrical contractor, MJK Electrical Corp, which has offices in Philadelphia and Berlin, New Jersey.

MJK had demanded a “prevailing wage” that was higher than Comcast’s usual rate.

To try to resolve the impasse, Henon invited Sullivan and other Comcast executives to meet with Dougherty in his office on Dec. 2, just a week before council’s last chance to vote on the franchise before the proposed agreement expired.

A Henon staffer testified yesterday that, during the meeting, Dougherty said he might work to block passage of the Comcast bill, as he had done with another piece of council legislation some years earlier. Sullivan said today that she didn’t recall Dougherty making any threats, but he made it clear he wanted Comcast to hire more union workers.

Comcast had informally agreed years earlier to use union workers to install communication cables inside commercial buildings, but Dougherty wanted the company to hire them to lay cable lines in the street and to pay them at higher prevailing wage rates for that work, Sullivan and others said.