Dougherty, the head of the IBEW Local 98 union, is charged with bribing Henon to take several official actions in 2015 and 2016, including drafting legislation to hold the hearing.

In response, defense attorneys have pointed out that many residents were upset about illegal or unethical tows at the time, including Henon himself, whose own car had been towed a few months earlier. They argue that the proposed hearing was a legitimate response to those concerns.

And they repeatedly noted that despite Dougherty’s rage about being towed, as heard on wiretapped phone calls with Henon and others, the councilman never even introduced the legislation.

“Mr. Dougherty is angry,” said Henry Hockeimer, the union leader’s attorney, in a question to FBI agent Jason Blake. “He says, we’re going to hold hearings. Were there ever hearings held?”

“Not to my knowledge,” Blake responded.

“You have heard thousands of calls… Is it fair to say he’ll be focused and angry on an issue, and then just sort of move on to the next topic?” the lawyer asked.

“I’ve seen him do that in the past, yes,” the agent said.

Prosecutor Bea Witzleben nonetheless tried to back up the argument that Henon made a special effort to please Dougherty by having his staff prepare for a hearing about George Smith Towing, while not acting on complaints about other tow companies.

Tom Holroyd, a former member of Henon’s council staff, testified that he was told to draft the hearing legislation, and to cite the issue of tow companies illegally requiring car owners to pay in cash to have their car released — the same problem that had enraged Dougherty when his car was picked up.

Holroyd was also ordered to visit George Smith Towing and take a photo of a “cash only” sign. He said he did not see any such sign. He recorded video of customers being told the company’s credit card machine was broken, and being directed to withdraw cash from an ATM, but the video was of poor quality and he deleted it, he said.

Both Holroyd and Henon eventually became concerned that the hearing legislation should be modified to cover additional towing companies, according to evidence presented during the trial. Holroyd told his boss, Henon’s chief of staff Courtney Voss, that using the hearings to attack a single company would make the councilman appear personally “vindictive” about being towed, he testified.