Wiretaps reveal union leader sought to use Philly Councilman to punish company that towed his car
After a Philadelphia company towed union leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty’s car from a South Philadelphia parking lot in September 2015, he allegedly acted fast to get revenge. His medium: City Councilmember Bobby Henon, who he allegedly directed to hold a public hearing about that specific company, George Smith Towing.
But the hearing never happened.
Government prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred Tuesday in federal court over the sequence of events that led Henon’s staff to prepare for the hearing, only to eventually drop the issue. The defense showed the jury a minute-by-minute chart of 35 minutes’ worth of calls, attempted calls, and texts between Dougherty, Henon, and others on the night in question.
“Tomorrow I am going to call Bobby Henon,” Dougherty said in a phone call with Rich Lazer, a former council staffer who soon after became deputy mayor of labor in the then-new administration of Jim Kenney. “There will be a bill in Council next week, to f*** George Smith and [towing company] Lew Blum.”
Dougherty, the head of the IBEW Local 98 union, is charged with bribing Henon to take several official actions in 2015 and 2016, including drafting legislation to hold the hearing.
In response, defense attorneys have pointed out that many residents were upset about illegal or unethical tows at the time, including Henon himself, whose own car had been towed a few months earlier. They argue that the proposed hearing was a legitimate response to those concerns.
And they repeatedly noted that despite Dougherty’s rage about being towed, as heard on wiretapped phone calls with Henon and others, the councilman never even introduced the legislation.
“Mr. Dougherty is angry,” said Henry Hockeimer, the union leader’s attorney, in a question to FBI agent Jason Blake. “He says, we’re going to hold hearings. Were there ever hearings held?”
“Not to my knowledge,” Blake responded.
“You have heard thousands of calls… Is it fair to say he’ll be focused and angry on an issue, and then just sort of move on to the next topic?” the lawyer asked.
“I’ve seen him do that in the past, yes,” the agent said.
Prosecutor Bea Witzleben nonetheless tried to back up the argument that Henon made a special effort to please Dougherty by having his staff prepare for a hearing about George Smith Towing, while not acting on complaints about other tow companies.
Tom Holroyd, a former member of Henon’s council staff, testified that he was told to draft the hearing legislation, and to cite the issue of tow companies illegally requiring car owners to pay in cash to have their car released — the same problem that had enraged Dougherty when his car was picked up.
Holroyd was also ordered to visit George Smith Towing and take a photo of a “cash only” sign. He said he did not see any such sign. He recorded video of customers being told the company’s credit card machine was broken, and being directed to withdraw cash from an ATM, but the video was of poor quality and he deleted it, he said.
Both Holroyd and Henon eventually became concerned that the hearing legislation should be modified to cover additional towing companies, according to evidence presented during the trial. Holroyd told his boss, Henon’s chief of staff Courtney Voss, that using the hearings to attack a single company would make the councilman appear personally “vindictive” about being towed, he testified.
Witzleben questioned Blake about complaints about another towing company, A Bob’s Towing, that had been accused earlier that year of illegally towing cars, and noted that there was no evidence Henon’s staff prepared any hearings at that time.
Henon’s attorney Brian McMonagle responded by presenting emails and a newspaper article showing Henon was sympathetic to residents’ complaints about A Bob’s, but held off from acting because the police were investigating the company and the District Attorney’s office had convened a grand jury to review its activities.
Separately, Hockeimer also briefly brought up a wiretapped discussion between Dougherty and his union’s political director, Marita Crawford, in which Doughert tells her to “hold [Henon] accountable” and to instruct the councilman to “start coming around.”
The prosecution has suggested that Dougherty was saying Henon was not following orders to perform certain council actions. But Hockeimer pointed out that the conversation followed incidents where Henon, who works for Dougherty’s union, had not provided receipts for his uses of a union credit card, and that, eventually, the union cut off Henon’s credit card.
The trial is taking place two years after federal prosecutors brought a sprawling 116-count indictment against Henon, Dougherty, and several people with ties to Local 98. The charges have been split into two trials, with the current case focusing on the bribery charges against Henon and Dougherty.
Disclosure: The Electricians Union Local 98 represents engineers, camera personnel, editors, audio and maintenance techs at WHYY.
