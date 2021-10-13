Robertson was questioned by prosecutors on the sixth day of Henon’s federal bribery trial. The council member allegedly held the 2016 hearing at the behest of the Communications Worker of America union, which was striking against Verizon at the time. Henon later received $13,000 in campaign donations from CWA.

Henon “made a deal” with the labor organization, Assistant U.S. Attorney Bea Witzleben said during her opening arguments last week. “CWA would give Councilman Henon a large contribution. Henon would help CWA in a private labor negotiation with Verizon.”

At issue is whether Henon held the hearing because he was genuinely concerned about the pace of Verizon’s construction of its citywide fiber-optic network, or whether he was merely trying to follow the playbook of a donor in exchange for their dollars.

Robertson’s testimony came two years after federal prosecutors brought a sprawling 116-count indictment against Dougherty, Henon, and several members of the local electricians union. The charges have been split into two trials, with the current case focusing on the actions Henon allegedly took on behalf of Dougherty and others.

Henon is accused of taking bribes from former Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) chairman Joseph Ashdale, in addition to the charges related to the CWA union.

Robertson testified that Verizon had already built out 85% of the network, as required by its franchise agreement with the city, and, in spring 2016, was nearly done with the full project when Henon called for hearings.

But OIT was still several weeks away from verifying that the buildout was complete and lacked final data, he said, so the hearing felt premature to the city department. The CWA strike had further hindered data collection.