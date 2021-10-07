‘Do it because it helps me’: FBI drills into alleged Dougherty-Henon corruption

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys tussled in court over who was actually in charge when Councilmember Bobby Henon allegedly took orders from union leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty.

Henon and Dougherty face federal bribery charges in connection with several actions the councilman took in 2015 and 2016, including steps to pressure a plumbers union that was opposing Dougherty’s bid to lead the city’s Building & Construction Trades Council.

A defense attorney had pointed out previously that Dougherty appeared to defer to Henon on the issue, asking him, “What do you want to do?” in a wiretapped phone call from 2015 that was played in court Thursday.