‘Do it because it helps me’: FBI drills into alleged Dougherty-Henon corruption
Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys tussled in court over who was actually in charge when Councilmember Bobby Henon allegedly took orders from union leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty.
Henon and Dougherty face federal bribery charges in connection with several actions the councilman took in 2015 and 2016, including steps to pressure a plumbers union that was opposing Dougherty’s bid to lead the city’s Building & Construction Trades Council.
A defense attorney had pointed out previously that Dougherty appeared to defer to Henon on the issue, asking him, “What do you want to do?” in a wiretapped phone call from 2015 that was played in court Thursday.
That question could undermine prosecutors’ argument that Henon was acting on orders from Dougherty, his boss at Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The government attorneys argue that Henon’s union salary constituted a bribe for official council action on the plumbing code and other matters.
But today, during questioning of FBI Special Agent Jason Blake, Assistant U.S. Attorney Bea Witzleben returned to the transcript of the phone call, reading through earlier sections where Dougherty gives Henon specific instructions on what he should do.
“Squash it,” the union leader told Henon, referring to the plumbers’ efforts to influence a proposed update of the city’s plumbing code.
Henon said he didn’t want to interfere with then-Councilmember Jim Kenney’s plans for the plumbing legislation after Kenney’s imminent election as mayor. Dougherty responded: “Listen, I told you how to frame it.” When Henon mentions starting a task force on the proposed changes, Dougherty said, “Do it, because it helps me with the Building Trades thing.”
“Is that a question?” Witzleben asked Blake after reading each of Dougherty’s commands.
“No,” the FBI agent responded.
The defense has pointed out that the plumbing code debate did not produce a new law until three years later, in 2019, suggesting that Dougherty and Henon’s scheming had no immediate impact.
But Witzleben and Blake said that by ordering his council staff to draw up plumbing legislation back in 2015, Henon was using taxpayer funds to support the maneuvering ordered by Dougherty at the time.
The trial comes two years after federal prosecutors brought a sprawling 116-count indictment against Dougherty, Henon, and several others with ties to Local 98. The charges have been split into two trials, with the current case focusing on the actions Henon allegedly took on behalf of Dougherty and others.
In addition to the charges relating to Dougherty, Henon is accused of taking bribes from former Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) chairman Joseph Ashdale and from an official of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union.
The trial started Monday and is expected to last five to six weeks.
Disclosure: The Electricians Union Local 98 represents engineers at WHYY.
