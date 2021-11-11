Jury starts deliberations in bribery trial of Johnny Dougherty and Bobby Henon

The judge in the federal corruption trial of Councilmember Bobby Henon and electricians union boss Johnny “Doc” Dougherty gave the jury lengthy instructions Wednesday on how they should decide the charges and sent them off to deliberate.

Judge Jeffrey Schmehl’s two-hour recitation of the legal standards for determining if the two men committed bribery came later than had been expected, after a juror tested positive for COVID yesterday and Schmehl paused the proceedings for a day.

Schmehl will keep the courthouse open through the Veterans Day holiday tomorrow to allow the jury to continue deliberating and possibly deliver a verdict by the end of the week.

The juror who tested positive was excused from the case and all the other jurors have tested negative, the judge said.

As part of his jury instructions, Schmehl listed off the 53 witnesses who have testified during the six-week-long trial. Prosecutors called 24 while defense called 29, including many character witnesses for Henon.