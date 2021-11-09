Prosecutors tell jurors to hold Dougherty and Henon ‘accountable’ as bribery trial closes
Federal prosecutor Frank Costello made the government’s closing argument in the corruption trial of Councilmember Bobby Henon and electricians union leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty, hammering the key points he said must lead the jury to convict the two men.
Time and time again, in 2015 and 2016, the councilmember subordinated the needs of his Philadelphia constituents to the demands of Dougherty, who bribed Henon with a salary and benefits for a no-show union job and other perks, Costello argued Monday in federal court.
“Simply put, Dougherty bought Henon, so Henon would do what Dougherty wanted him to do in the City Council of Philadelphia,” the Assistant U.S. Attorney told the jury during a two-hour-long review of evidence. “Henon sold his office to John Dougherty.”
Dougherty, the business manager of IBEW Local 98, “got Henon’s votes, he got his public resources, the use of his staff,” the prosecutor said. “His ability to hold hearings, to delay hearings, to draft resolutions and bills, and to oppose resolutions and bills. The public did not receive the benefit of Henon’s services…as it was entitled to.”
Costello’s statement and the defense attorney statements that will come this afternoon mark the final stages of a six-week trial during which jurors have listened to many hours of witness testimony and were shown or played dozens of recorded phone calls, texts, and emails between Henon, Dougherty, officials from Local 98 and other unions, other politicians and city officials, and executives from Comcast and Verizon, among others.
After weeks of relatively light attendance, the courtroom was packed. Henon’s wife, mother, brother, and one of his two sons, along with other family and friends of the two defendants were on hand to watch the attorneys make their final arguments. Union supporters also surrounded the entrance to the federal courthouse in the morning.
Good faith actions or bribes?
Lawyers for Henon and Dougherty reject the charges, saying that Henon was a legitimate half-time employee of Local 98 who earned $70,000 a year. They say the councilmember performed his council activities in good faith to serve the needs of his constituents, particularly his fellow union members. In other instances, they argued his behavior did not constitute substantive action and thus could not be considered a favor done in exchange for a bribe.
Costello listed off the actions Henon allegedly took on Dougherty’s behalf, beginning with a promise to hold hearings about tow truck companies. The prosecutors allege that after Dougherty was angered by having his car towed in 2015, he complained to Henon, who had a staffer draft a bill calling for a hearing on the one tow company that had crossed Dougherty, although the hearing was ultimately never held.
Henon also agreed to introduce a bill to adopt the International Plumbing Code and then put a hold on the bill in order to give him and Dougherty control over the plumber’s union, which opposed the measure, prosecutors say. Dougherty allegedly wanted Henon to act because the plumbers did not support his bid to lead the Building and Construction Trades Council, an umbrella group of unions.
On two occasions, prosecutors allege Henon helped Dougherty get the Departments of Licenses & Inspection to issue stop work orders on the installation of MRI machines at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. They also said Dougherty told Henon to call Carlton Williams, the L&I commissioner at the time, because the work was being done by non-union electricians.
When Comcast was trying to have city council approve a renewal of its cable franchise agreement, Dougherty allegedly urged Henon to hold up the agreement until the company agreed to hire more union workers. Henon arranged two meetings between Comcast executives and Dougherty, effectively allowing the union boss to take his place in the franchise negotiations, prosecutors say.
Prosecutors also say the two men schemed to have council pass a soda tax as retribution against the Teamsters union, which represents beverage truck drivers. According to the indictment, Henon and Dougherty were angry over a dispute related to a union picket of the Pennsylvania Convention Center and the Teamsters’ refusal to endorse Dougherty’s brother, Kevin Dougherty’s run for state Supreme Court.
Henon is also charged with accepting a bribe of window glass from former Philadelphia Parking Authority chair Joseph Ashdale in exchange for opposing a proposed audit of the PPA, and a bribe of campaign contributions from the Communications Worker of America for holding a hearing that created negative publicity for Verizon, which CWA was striking at the time.
“You need to hold them accountable,” Costello told the jury. “This is not okay. This is a crime.”
The “scary part,” Costello said, is if the FBI had not started wiretapping the two men’s phones in 2015, their corrupt activities would remain unknown.
“This ends here. This ends now. The people of Philadelphia deserved better. The evidence presented to you points to only one reasonable conclusion you can make, and that’s to find the defendants guilty as charged,” he concluded.
Following statements from the defense attorneys and a rebuttal by prosecutors, Judge Jeffrey Schmehl will give the jury instructions and they will begin their deliberations.
The trial takes place two years after federal prosecutors brought a 116-count indictment against Henon, Dougherty, and several people with ties to Local 98. The charges have been split into two trials, with the current case focusing on the bribery charges against Henon and Dougherty.
Disclosure: The Electricians Union Local 98 represents engineers, camera personnel, editors, audio and maintenance techs at WHYY.
