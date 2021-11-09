Federal prosecutor Frank Costello made the government’s closing argument in the corruption trial of Councilmember Bobby Henon and electricians union leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty, hammering the key points he said must lead the jury to convict the two men.

Time and time again, in 2015 and 2016, the councilmember subordinated the needs of his Philadelphia constituents to the demands of Dougherty, who bribed Henon with a salary and benefits for a no-show union job and other perks, Costello argued Monday in federal court.

“Simply put, Dougherty bought Henon, so Henon would do what Dougherty wanted him to do in the City Council of Philadelphia,” the Assistant U.S. Attorney told the jury during a two-hour-long review of evidence. “Henon sold his office to John Dougherty.”

Dougherty, the business manager of IBEW Local 98, “got Henon’s votes, he got his public resources, the use of his staff,” the prosecutor said. “His ability to hold hearings, to delay hearings, to draft resolutions and bills, and to oppose resolutions and bills. The public did not receive the benefit of Henon’s services…as it was entitled to.”

Costello’s statement and the defense attorney statements that will come this afternoon mark the final stages of a six-week trial during which jurors have listened to many hours of witness testimony and were shown or played dozens of recorded phone calls, texts, and emails between Henon, Dougherty, officials from Local 98 and other unions, other politicians and city officials, and executives from Comcast and Verizon, among others.