Johnny Dougherty allegedly bribed Philly council member with $19,000 in game tickets

On other occasions, various local politicians working on issues of importance to Dougherty attended the games along with their spouses and guests, FBI Special Agent Jason Blake testified.

For example, in December 2015, Dougherty was threatening to use his influence over councilmembers to hold up the renewal of Comcast’s cable franchise in Philadelphia, unless the company agreed to hire more unionized electrical contractors.

On the day of a crucial council committee vote, the union boss spoke with Henon about the elected officials who would attend an upcoming Eagles-Buffalo Bills game at Local 98’s expense.

“So you got Buffalo next week, the whole box,” Dougherty told Henon on a wiretapped phone call. “You got 24 tickets to yourself. I might pull two for [Mayor] Jimmy [Kenney].”

Dougherty advised Henon to invite councilmembers Cindy Bass, Curtis Jones, and Helen Gym. In subsequent calls Dougherty and Henon said former mayor John Street asked for eight tickets, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson wanted four, and a member of Council President Darrell Clarke’s staff asked for two.

Local 98 ended up paying for 22 tickets for the group at an estimated cost of $14,788 and for $1,219 worth of food, Blake testified.

Henon and his guests also attended an Eagles-Dolphins game in November 2015, an NCAA basketball game in January 2016, and a Reds-Phillies game in May 2016 at the union’s expense.

Defense attorneys for Henon and Dougherty pushed back against the prosecution’s claim that the tickets were improper gifts or bribes.

While the discussion of the Bills tickets coincided with the council hearing on the Comcast agreement, Dougherty’s attorney Henry Hockeimer pointed out that the two men never mentioned Comcast in the recorded phone call or tied the ticket purchases to the council debate. He also noted that many of the tickets were used by other people.

“So Mr. Henon didn’t get 22 tickets,” Hockeimer said to Blake.

“From the call, they were his to distribute to whoever he chose,” the FBI agent responded.

Hockeimer emphasized that Local 98 buys “lots of tickets,” routinely purchasing seats for politicians and its own staff members to attend many different professional and college sports events in the Philadelphia area.

“This is a way for Local 98 to increase its visibility within the Philadelphia community, right?” Hockeimer asked. “It’s for marketing…to keep Local 98 out there.”