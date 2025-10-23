Kada Scott’s cause of death ruled a homicide; murder charges pending
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The medical examiner’s office has determined that Kada Scott, the Philadelphia woman who was missing for two weeks before being found dead in a shallow grave, died by homicide.
First Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said the police department is recommending murder charges to the district attorney’s office.
It was not immediately known how Scott was killed.
“We will continue to pursue justice for Ms. Scott, her family, and all victims of crime,” Vanore said in a social media post.
One suspect has been named in this case so far. Keon King, 21, has been charged with kidnapping, arson and other offenses.
Scott went missing on October 4 from her workplace, and her remains were found Saturday after police say a very specific tip led officers back to the area of Awbury Park and the former Ada Lewis Middle School.
Scott’s body was found buried in a heavily wooded area.
Sources say an anthropologist was brought in to aid the medical examiner.
King had been charged with a different kidnapping back in January. Part of that incident, involving another woman, was shown in a viral video.
The DA’s office dropped the charges after the victim and a witness didn’t show up in court.
As the case is still under investigation, sources tell Action News more people besides King could be facing charges related to Kada’s disappearance and death.
