Kada Scott’s cause of death ruled a homicide; murder charges pending

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The medical examiner’s office has determined that Kada Scott, the Philadelphia woman who was missing for two weeks before being found dead in a shallow grave, died by homicide.

First Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said the police department is recommending murder charges to the district attorney’s office.

It was not immediately known how Scott was killed.

“We will continue to pursue justice for Ms. Scott, her family, and all victims of crime,” Vanore said in a social media post.

One suspect has been named in this case so far. Keon King, 21, has been charged with kidnapping, arson and other offenses.