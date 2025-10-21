Scott’s family released a statement Monday after the charges were filed.

It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved daughter, Kada Scott.

We kindly ask for space and privacy at this time as we process the heartbreaking events of the past few weeks. Our hearts are shattered, yet we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from people across the nation and around the world.

Please continue to keep us in prayer as we navigate this unimaginable loss.

Our hearts are broken beyond measure. We are profoundly thankful to every person who shared Kada’s story, joined the search efforts, prayed with us, and stood by our family during this devastating time. Your compassion, love, and strength have carried us when we could not carry ourselves.

Kada was deeply loved. Her light, kindness, and beautiful spirit will forever remain in our hearts.

We also wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Cherelle Parker, the Philadelphia Police Department, all first responders, local volunteers, community organizations, and media outlets, as well as everyone who worked tirelessly to help find our daughter. Although the outcome is one no parent should ever have to face, we remain thankful for the unity, leadership, and love that surrounded us through it all.

As we continue to grieve, our family now seeks justice for Kada. We place our full trust in the Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office to ensure that the truth is revealed and that those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

Please honor Kada’s memory by showing kindness and care to one another — just as she did every day of her life.

With love, strength, and gratitude,

The Family of Kada Scott

Officials have said other people may be involved in this case, but they have not released any other details about who they may be or the extent of their involvement.