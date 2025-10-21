‘Her legacy is not in vain’: Kada Scott remembered during Germantown vigil as investigation into her death continues
The vigil took place outside Ada H. Lewis Middle School, where the Philadelphia woman’s remains were discovered over the weekend.
Days after authorities discovered Kada Scott’s remains near a vacant school in Philadelphia’s Germantown section, community members gathered Monday night for a candlelight vigil in her honor.
The vigil was held at Ada H. Lewis Middle School, where Scott’s remains were found on Saturday. Keon King is charged with multiple felonies in the case, including arson and evidence tampering. Homicide charges have not been filed, but King was charged with her kidnapping the week before, and the investigation is ongoing.
State Rep. Andre Carroll, who represents much of Germantown, helped organize the vigil. Speaking to the more than 100 people who gathered, he acknowledged the public’s role in bringing attention to the case.
“I really want to thank you guys for showing up and showing out,” Carroll said. “You guys are the reason why the world now knows Kada Scott. You guys didn’t let up. You guys didn’t stay quiet.”
Scott disappeared Oct. 4 after leaving her job at an assisted living facility in Chestnut Hill. King was charged with kidnapping last week, but officials announced new charges Monday after officials said they recovered a stolen vehicle they believe is connected to the case.
Officials have said the discovery of Scott’s remains came from a “very specific” tip. Police are still investigating the connection between King and Scott, but they believe the two came into contact in the days leading up to her disappearance. King is being held on a $2.5 million bail.
State Rep. Chris Rabb, who represents the neighboring district in Mount Airy and Northwest Philadelphia, said he recently met Scott when she came to his office to volunteer.
“A lot of times, people come to our offices because they’re at their worst and they need help,” Rabb said. “But it was a beautiful moment when she came to my office because she sought to lend her labor and her love to volunteer. That’s why she came to my office.”
With tears in his eyes, he discussed how close to home Scott’s death hit him.
“She’s my son’s age. When I see these young people, I see my babies,” Rabb said. “When you see somebody coming with such love, such an open heart, just wanting to serve. It renews your faith in humanity … She was trying to give. She wasn’t trying to take, but someone took her from us.”
“There’s a story behind the story here because her legacy is not in vain,” Rabb added. “This is what community looks like. She is not forgotten nor will she ever be forgotten.”
Joseph Budd, of Men Who Care of Germantown, pledged to support Scott’s family following Kada’s death and encouraged others to do the same.
“There’s enough organizations out here to be able to support everything they need as they go through this tragedy. I implore every single organization, find out how you can give something so the family doesn’t have to do anything but go through this period of transition for them,” he said.
Scott’s family released a statement Monday after the charges were filed.
It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved daughter, Kada Scott.
We kindly ask for space and privacy at this time as we process the heartbreaking events of the past few weeks. Our hearts are shattered, yet we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from people across the nation and around the world.
Please continue to keep us in prayer as we navigate this unimaginable loss.
Our hearts are broken beyond measure. We are profoundly thankful to every person who shared Kada’s story, joined the search efforts, prayed with us, and stood by our family during this devastating time. Your compassion, love, and strength have carried us when we could not carry ourselves.
Kada was deeply loved. Her light, kindness, and beautiful spirit will forever remain in our hearts.
We also wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Cherelle Parker, the Philadelphia Police Department, all first responders, local volunteers, community organizations, and media outlets, as well as everyone who worked tirelessly to help find our daughter. Although the outcome is one no parent should ever have to face, we remain thankful for the unity, leadership, and love that surrounded us through it all.
As we continue to grieve, our family now seeks justice for Kada. We place our full trust in the Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office to ensure that the truth is revealed and that those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
Please honor Kada’s memory by showing kindness and care to one another — just as she did every day of her life.
With love, strength, and gratitude,
The Family of Kada Scott
Officials have said other people may be involved in this case, but they have not released any other details about who they may be or the extent of their involvement.
