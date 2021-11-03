Witnesses called by defense in bribery trial testify to Henon’s dedication to his community

Rachel Falkove, executive director of the Philadelphia Interfaith Hospitality Network, which provides emergency housing for families experiencing homelessness, said Henon’s council office resembles a social service agency, with boxes of diapers and other supplies piled up for distribution to families in need.

“He’s by far one of the most responsive councilmen I’ve ever dealt with. I’ve dealt with all of them,” Falkove said. “This is a council person who really cares about the well-being of the people he’s serving, and also the city’s responsibility to serve these people.”

Other friends and associates who touted Henon’s good works included State Rep. Michael Driscoll, who represents a section of Northeast Philadelphia; Father Joseph Campellone, former president of Father Judge High School; and Brian Costello, a volunteer who organizes youth and community programs through the Jack Costello Boxing Club.

The jury also heard from Kevin Vaughan, a prominent former city and federal official who previously served as a regional director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and in several Rendell and Nutter administration positions, including deputy health commissioner for seven years.

Vaughan said he worked for years to develop a tax on sweetened beverages as a way to combat childhood obesity and was deeply disappointed when City Council declined to consider the legislation during Mayor Michael Nutter’s second term. At the time, both Henon and then-Councilmember Jim Kenney opposed the tax.

So Vaughan was surprised when in March 2015 he was asked to meet with Henon’s chief of staff and later Henon himself to help them revive the soda tax and shepherd it through council.

Despite Henon and Kenney’s earlier opposition, “by the time they contacted me early in 2015 they were all on board,” Vaughan said. He also testified that support from Dougherty’s union, IBEW Local 98, and other labor organizations “played a huge role” in the council’s eventual approval of the tax in June 2016.