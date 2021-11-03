Witnesses called by defense in bribery trial testify to Henon’s dedication to his community
City Councilmember Bobby Henon’s attorney ramped up his defense against the corruption charges his client is fighting in federal court, presenting evidence that Henon strongly supported a proposed sweetened beverage tax several weeks before union leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty allegedly bribed him to get behind the levy.
The defense arguments heard Wednesday come in the fifth week of the trial, following the prosecution’s resting of its case and Judge Jeffrey Schmehl’s decision to throw out charges related to Henon’s work on a proposed audit of the Philadelphia Parking Authority. The judge denied the defense attorneys’ request for the dismissal of charges related to the soda tax and several other matters.
Henon’s attorney Brian McMonagle also called in a parade of witnesses who testified about the council member’s dedication to helping needy constituents in his Northeast Philadelphia district and his reputation as a diligent, law-abiding public official.
Rachel Falkove, executive director of the Philadelphia Interfaith Hospitality Network, which provides emergency housing for families experiencing homelessness, said Henon’s council office resembles a social service agency, with boxes of diapers and other supplies piled up for distribution to families in need.
“He’s by far one of the most responsive councilmen I’ve ever dealt with. I’ve dealt with all of them,” Falkove said. “This is a council person who really cares about the well-being of the people he’s serving, and also the city’s responsibility to serve these people.”
Other friends and associates who touted Henon’s good works included State Rep. Michael Driscoll, who represents a section of Northeast Philadelphia; Father Joseph Campellone, former president of Father Judge High School; and Brian Costello, a volunteer who organizes youth and community programs through the Jack Costello Boxing Club.
The jury also heard from Kevin Vaughan, a prominent former city and federal official who previously served as a regional director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and in several Rendell and Nutter administration positions, including deputy health commissioner for seven years.
Vaughan said he worked for years to develop a tax on sweetened beverages as a way to combat childhood obesity and was deeply disappointed when City Council declined to consider the legislation during Mayor Michael Nutter’s second term. At the time, both Henon and then-Councilmember Jim Kenney opposed the tax.
So Vaughan was surprised when in March 2015 he was asked to meet with Henon’s chief of staff and later Henon himself to help them revive the soda tax and shepherd it through council.
Despite Henon and Kenney’s earlier opposition, “by the time they contacted me early in 2015 they were all on board,” Vaughan said. He also testified that support from Dougherty’s union, IBEW Local 98, and other labor organizations “played a huge role” in the council’s eventual approval of the tax in June 2016.
The timing of Henon’s switch is relevant to the trial because prosecutors allege that Dougherty bribed the council member to get behind the soda tax.
Henon and Dougherty were heard on a wiretapped phone call from May 2015 saying they would support the tax in order to attack the Teamsters union, whose members include beverage truck drivers. Dougherty and the Teamsters were in conflict at the time over a strike against the Pennsylvania Convention Center and Dougherty’s bid to head the Building & Construction Trades Council.
Dougherty allegedly bribed Henon with a $70,000 salary for a no-show job at Local 98 and tickets to Eagles games and other events.
The trial is taking place two years after federal prosecutors brought a 116-count indictment against Henon, Dougherty, and several people with ties to Local 98. The charges have been split into two trials, with the current case focusing on the bribery charges against Henon and Dougherty. It is expected to last about one more week.
Disclosure: The Electricians Union Local 98 represents engineers, camera personnel, editors, audio and maintenance techs at WHYY.
