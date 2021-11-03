Judge tosses corruption charge against Henon
A federal judge has dismissed a set of criminal charges against Councilmember Bobby Henon alleging he was bribed to oppose legislation calling for an audit of the Philadelphia Parking Authority in 2016.
The U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl made the dismissal in a written order and did not explain his decision. But defense attorneys had argued that the charges were flawed for a number of reasons, including Henon’s apparent early opposition to the non-binding legislation, which asked then-City Controller Alan Butkovitz to audit the parking agency’s finances and operations.
On a wiretapped phone call played for the jury in Henon’s corruption trial, he hears about the audit legislation for the first time and immediately says he will vote against it. He only discusses the alleged bribe on another phone call some time later.
In addition, Henon did not immediately satisfy the demands of his purported briber, former PPA board chair Joseph Ashdale. Ashdale urged Henon to vote down the council resolution, but Henon instead supported Council President Darrell Clarke’s move to bury the legislation by tabling it. The bill was only revived and voted down several months later.
The PPA-related bribery counts stood out among the several sets of charges in the corruption case in part because they did not involve his co-defendant, electricians union boss Johnny “Doc” Dougherty. Prosecutors say Dougherty bribed Henon with a union salary to perform several other official actions, such as supporting or holding up various pieces of legislation.
Henon is also accused of taking bribes in the form of campaign donations from the Communication Workers of American union local in exchange for holding a hearing to embarrass Verizon, which CWA was striking against at the time.
The defense attorneys argued that all the charges should be thrown out and the case dismissed entirely, but Schmehl has so far denied those requests except for the PPA-related counts.
The PPA charges also drew attention because of the nature of the alleged bribe: a set of new windows for a home in Northeast Philadelphia owned by Courtney Voss, Henon’s chief of staff with whom he was in a romantic relationship at the time.
In his conversations with Ashdale, Henon did not initially identify Voss as the recipient and made a point of saying the homeowner intended to pay for the windows. A prosecutor argued Monday that Henon was feeling out Ashdale to see if he would provide the windows as a bribe. Once Ashdale learned that they were for Voss, he offered to cover the cost of the window glass, as the jury heard on another recorded call.
Yet, as Henon’s defense attorney pointed out, Ashdale ended up determining he could not pay for the windows, and the company that provided the materials pursued payment for more than two years before Voss finally paid for them herself.
Defense questions witnesses
On Tuesday the prosecutors rested their case against Henon and Dougherty, allowing the defense attorneys to start introducing witnesses and evidence as the trial goes through its fifth week.
Before concluding, prosecutors played one last recording of a wiretapped phone call, apparently to emphasize Dougherty’s sway over the councilman.
In the November 2015 call, Dougherty and mayor-elect Jim Kenney discussed whether Kenney would find a job in his new administration for Chris Rupe, who worked for Dougherty at the Local 98 of IBEW union. On the call, Dougherty claimed he rarely called Kenney or Henon to ask for anything.
“Ninety percent of the time, if you don’t call me, I’m not calling you,” Dougherty said. “I call Bobby Henon three times a year… and he’s on my payroll.”
“I hear you,” Kenney said.
Dougherty’s claim that he called Henon three times a year was “certainly not correct,” Henon’s lawyer Brian McMonagle said. Prosecutors have played dozens of wiretapped phone calls between the two men in court over the past month.
Rupe at the time served as legislative director for Dougherty’s union, Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Kenney hired him as chief of staff in the managing director’s office and in 2019 he became the mayor’s deputy managing director for policy and legislation.
The defense attorneys began their questioning of witnesses with two Local 98 employees, assistant business manager James Foy and retired former safety coordinator James Dollard.
Foy spoke about the improvements Dougherty had made to Local 98 over the past 25 years, such as more than doubling its membership and substantially increasing member electricians’ wages and benefits.
He said Local 98 has by far the highest pay of any IBEW local in the country as well as a very high market share, with its members doing more than 75% of electrical jobs in the Philadelphia area.
Dollard testified about the intensive training Local 98 apprentices undergo on electrical work and job safety, and said that the union’s members are more expensive than non-union electricians — and more costly than unlicensed electricians who perform work illegally — in part because of the costs of that training, which helps guarantee the quality of their work.
Foy and Dollard were asked about the duties Henon performed for Local 98 in 2015 and 2016, when prosecutors allege he was being bribed with a no-show job at the union. Foy said Henon attended monthly meetings of the Building & Construction Trades Council, among other tasks, but said it was difficult “to decipher which hat he was wearing,” that is, whether Henon was acting as a councilman or a Local 98 representative at the time.
Prosecutors also pressed both witnesses about the union’s frequent practice of asking the city’s Department of Licenses & Inspections to inspect and potentially shut down work sites that are using unlicensed or non-union electricians, and sought to connect those requests to Henon.
Dougherty is charged with bribing Henon to get L&I to shut down the installation of MRI machines at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia by out-of-town, non-union workers in 2016.
Dollard said CHOP’s contractor should have hired union electricians to install the electrical apparatus that power the machines, while prosecutor Richard Barrett tried to have him admit that Local 98 members were not trained to handle the MRI devices themselves, which included potentially dangerous low-temperature helium and other specialized features.
In other developments today, Schmehl excused a juror whose father passed away and replaced him with an alternate juror. He excused an alternate juror who had asked earlier to be released if he was not needed, leaving three alternates in addition to the 12 main jurors.
The trial is taking place two years after federal prosecutors brought a 116-count indictment against Henon, Dougherty, and several people with ties to Local 98. The charges have been split into two trials, with the current case focusing on the bribery charges against Henon and Dougherty. It is expected to last about one more week.
Disclosure: The Electricians Union Local 98 represents engineers, camera personnel, editors, audio and maintenance techs at WHYY.
