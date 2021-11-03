Judge tosses corruption charge against Henon

A federal judge has dismissed a set of criminal charges against Councilmember Bobby Henon alleging he was bribed to oppose legislation calling for an audit of the Philadelphia Parking Authority in 2016.

The U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl made the dismissal in a written order and did not explain his decision. But defense attorneys had argued that the charges were flawed for a number of reasons, including Henon’s apparent early opposition to the non-binding legislation, which asked then-City Controller Alan Butkovitz to audit the parking agency’s finances and operations.

On a wiretapped phone call played for the jury in Henon’s corruption trial, he hears about the audit legislation for the first time and immediately says he will vote against it. He only discusses the alleged bribe on another phone call some time later.

In addition, Henon did not immediately satisfy the demands of his purported briber, former PPA board chair Joseph Ashdale. Ashdale urged Henon to vote down the council resolution, but Henon instead supported Council President Darrell Clarke’s move to bury the legislation by tabling it. The bill was only revived and voted down several months later.

The PPA-related bribery counts stood out among the several sets of charges in the corruption case in part because they did not involve his co-defendant, electricians union boss Johnny “Doc” Dougherty. Prosecutors say Dougherty bribed Henon with a union salary to perform several other official actions, such as supporting or holding up various pieces of legislation.

Henon is also accused of taking bribes in the form of campaign donations from the Communication Workers of American union local in exchange for holding a hearing to embarrass Verizon, which CWA was striking against at the time.

The defense attorneys argued that all the charges should be thrown out and the case dismissed entirely, but Schmehl has so far denied those requests except for the PPA-related counts.

The PPA charges also drew attention because of the nature of the alleged bribe: a set of new windows for a home in Northeast Philadelphia owned by Courtney Voss, Henon’s chief of staff with whom he was in a romantic relationship at the time.

In his conversations with Ashdale, Henon did not initially identify Voss as the recipient and made a point of saying the homeowner intended to pay for the windows. A prosecutor argued Monday that Henon was feeling out Ashdale to see if he would provide the windows as a bribe. Once Ashdale learned that they were for Voss, he offered to cover the cost of the window glass, as the jury heard on another recorded call.

Yet, as Henon’s defense attorney pointed out, Ashdale ended up determining he could not pay for the windows, and the company that provided the materials pursued payment for more than two years before Voss finally paid for them herself.