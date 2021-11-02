Councilmember Bobby Henon and electricians union boss Johnny “Doc” Dougherty are asking a federal judge to throw out all the charges in their corruption trial and dismiss the case.

As the trial entered its fifth and possibly final week today, prosecutors had been expected to conclude their presentation of witnesses, wiretapped phone calls, and other evidence, and lawyers for the two men were expected to take their turn presenting their defense.

But in court filings Friday and arguments Monday before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl, the defense attorneys argued that legal precedents and a lack of evidence supporting charges that Dougherty bribed Henon means they must be tossed.

Their principal claim is that since Henon has worked for Dougherty’s union, Local 98 of IBEW, for decades, the salary he received from the organization in 2015 and 2016 cannot constitute a bribe as prosecutors allege.

“You cannot bribe someone with something to which they are already entitled,” Dougherty’s attorney Terence Grugan said.

Prosecutors said Henon’s prior job as the union’s political director was converted into a lower-paid no-show position in 2012, when he took office. In return for his $70,000 Local 98 salary — which he received in addition to his council pay — he served as Dougherty’s councilmember on retainer, holding hearings and stalling legislation at the union leader’s request, they allege.

But the defense attorneys said there has never before been a bribery prosecution based on a “quid quo pro,” or favor in exchange for actions, that was already in place before the corruption occurred.

Prosecutors have not presented any document, wiretapped phone call, or other evidence from 2015 in which Henon and Dougherty agreed to start trading bribes for official actions, they said.

“We’ve never seen a case like this,” Henon’s attorney Brian McMonagle said. “He was entitled to these benefits.”

Schmehl expressed some skepticism of the defense arguments, saying, “It’s not in every case that they have an explicit agreement.” Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Costello said investigators often uncover political corruption after it started and it does not matter how or when Henon and Dougherty agreed to their deal.

While not explicitly stated, the pact “is reflected in Henon’s agreement” to take actions on the union leader’s behalf, as shown by the evidence in the case, Costello said.