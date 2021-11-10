Juror in Henon-Dougherty corruption trial tests positive for COVID

In January 2020, the courts pushed back the start date to January 2021, apparently because of a pandemic-related backup there. Last November, officials split it into two trials, one on the bribery-related charges against Henon and Dougherty and the other on embezzlement charges faced by Dougherty and others with ties to his union, IBEW Local 98.

After further delays, jury selection finally took place on Oct. 4 and testimony in the case began.

Schmehl said he learned of the possible COVID exposure Monday and the juror received a positive result Tuesday. He told the jury not to come in and confirmed the jurors were all vaccinated. They all tested negative except one who is waiting for results and one who has not yet been able to be tested, he said.

The juror is the fourth to be excused from the trial, after others were released due to outside commitments and the death of one juror’s father. The panel now consists of 12 main jurors and two alternates.

Schmehl determined that, based on the court system’s guidelines for managing COVID risk, the trial can resume Wednesday. He said he has arranged for jurors to deliberate in a large nearby courtroom so they can space out safely.