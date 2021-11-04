City finance director Rob Dubow testified in the corruption trial of City Councilmember Bobby Henon and electricians union head Johnny “Doc” Dougherty Thursday to discuss their role in the passage of Philadelphia’s soda tax in 2016.

The suggestion that Mayor Jim Kenney pushed for the tax to help Dougherty get retribution against the Teamsters union, whose members include beverage industry drivers, so concerned Dubow that he wrote a newspaper editorial to refute that idea, he said.

The article by Dubow and Kenney’s chief of staff Jim Engler was published in February 2019, a few days after Dougherty, head of IBEW Local 98, was indicted for allegedly bribing Henon to support the tax in council and take other official actions.

Opponents of the tax in the beverage industry “will no doubt seize on this purported linkage to the federal probe,” they wrote in the article. “So we write to make the record absolutely clear: The mayor didn’t get the idea to implement the tax from Local 98 business manager John Dougherty.”

“It was important for us for people to know why we wanted these revenues,” Dubow said Thursday. “They were for important programs.” They included pre-kindergarten programs and Rebuild, an initiative to renovate parks, recreation centers, and libraries.

Dubow was called to the witness stand by Dougherty’s attorney Henry Hockeimer, who has tried to chip away at prosecutors’ contention that Henon supported the sweetened beverage tax to help Dougherty with his union rivalry. Hockeimer has argued that Dougherty got behind the levy because it was a good policy favored by his close ally Kenney.

“In general he was supportive and helpful, and helped advocate for it,” Dubow said of Dougherty. He also acknowledged that Henon was an early advocate for reviving the soda tax proposal in 2015, before the issue with the Teamsters came up.