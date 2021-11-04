Corruption trial continues as Councilmember Bobby Henon’s lawyer drill into fundraising
City finance director Rob Dubow testified in the corruption trial of City Councilmember Bobby Henon and electricians union head Johnny “Doc” Dougherty Thursday to discuss their role in the passage of Philadelphia’s soda tax in 2016.
The suggestion that Mayor Jim Kenney pushed for the tax to help Dougherty get retribution against the Teamsters union, whose members include beverage industry drivers, so concerned Dubow that he wrote a newspaper editorial to refute that idea, he said.
The article by Dubow and Kenney’s chief of staff Jim Engler was published in February 2019, a few days after Dougherty, head of IBEW Local 98, was indicted for allegedly bribing Henon to support the tax in council and take other official actions.
Opponents of the tax in the beverage industry “will no doubt seize on this purported linkage to the federal probe,” they wrote in the article. “So we write to make the record absolutely clear: The mayor didn’t get the idea to implement the tax from Local 98 business manager John Dougherty.”
“It was important for us for people to know why we wanted these revenues,” Dubow said Thursday. “They were for important programs.” They included pre-kindergarten programs and Rebuild, an initiative to renovate parks, recreation centers, and libraries.
Dubow was called to the witness stand by Dougherty’s attorney Henry Hockeimer, who has tried to chip away at prosecutors’ contention that Henon supported the sweetened beverage tax to help Dougherty with his union rivalry. Hockeimer has argued that Dougherty got behind the levy because it was a good policy favored by his close ally Kenney.
“In general he was supportive and helpful, and helped advocate for it,” Dubow said of Dougherty. He also acknowledged that Henon was an early advocate for reviving the soda tax proposal in 2015, before the issue with the Teamsters came up.
Fundraising or bribery?
Dubow testified as the trial reaches the end of its fifth week, following the prosecution’s resting of its case on Tuesday and Judge Jeffrey Schmehl’s dismissal of one set of charges against Henon and Dougherty relating to a proposed audit of the Philadelphia Parking Authority.
The jury also heard testimony from Rachel Doran, a political fundraiser with Rittenhouse Political Partners who has worked for Henon’s campaigns for several years. She was asked about a fundraising call Henon made from her office in September 2015, when he was running for reelection.
The call between Henon and Jim Gardler, president of the Communication Workers of American Local 13000, has been played a few times over the course of the trial. It is a central element to charges that CWA gave Henon $13,000 in campaign contributions as a bribe for holding a council hearing that provided negative publicity for Verizon. CWA was striking against Verizon at the time.
Henon called Gardler, asked for a $10,000 contribution to his campaign, then said he was going to hang up and immediately call Gardler back to ask an unrelated question. In the second call, Gardler complained about Verizon and asked Henon to hold the hearing.
In response to questions from Henon’s attorney Brian McMonagle, Doran said it would be an illegal “quid pro quo” for a candidate like Henon to ask for a campaign contribution in exchange for official action, and she said Henon would “on occasion” separate his fundraising calls as he did with Gardler.
Through his questioning, McMonagle tried to suggest that Henon had stayed on the right side of the law by separating the calls. Prosecutor Bea Witzleben sought to cast doubt on that argument, asking Doran, “Can you avoid [breaking] the law … by hanging up and calling right back?”
McMonagle objected to Doran being asked her opinion of the call strategy and Schmehl sustained the objection. Doran did not answer the question.
McMonagle also called several character witnesses for Henon, as he has done over the last two days. They included former State Rep. John Taylor, Pastor Danetta Ray of Kingdom Life Christian Center in Mayfair, former nurses union president Patricia Eakin, and Michael Bresnan, president of Local 22, the firefighters and paramedics union.
The trial is taking place two years after federal prosecutors brought a 116-count indictment against Henon, Dougherty, and several people with ties to Local 98. The charges have been split into two trials, with the current case focusing on the bribery charges against Henon and Dougherty. It is expected to last about one more week.
Disclosure: The Electricians Union Local 98 represents engineers, camera personnel, editors, audio and maintenance techs at WHYY.
