Here are the key takeaways from N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez’s guilty verdict
N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez found guilty of all bribery and corruption charges. Gov. Murphy says resign now or get expelled from the Senate.
After three days of deliberations, a federal jury in New York City found New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez guilty of accepting bribes and using his political influence to benefit three New Jersey businessmen and the governments of Egypt and Qatar.
New Jersey businessmen Fred Daibes and Wael Hana were also convicted on all counts. A third businessman, Jose Uribe, made a deal with prosecutors, pleaded guilty and testified during the trial.
Menendez, who is 70 years old, became the first ever senator in U.S. history to be found guilty of being a foreign government agent. He maintained that he is innocent.
He now faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars. His sentencing is scheduled for October. Here are the key takeaways from the verdict.
The charges in a nutshell
After deliberating more than 12 hours over a three-day period, the panel found Menendez, who was charged with bribery, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, extortion and acting as a foreign agent, guilty on all 16 counts.
During the nine week trial prosecutors said three New Jersey businessmen gave Menendez $480,000 in cash, close to $100,000 in gold bars and a $60,000 Mercedes-Benz for his wife, Nadine, in exchange for political favors and assisting foreign governments.
FBI agents found the cash and the gold bars stuffed in closets and the pockets of clothing in the Menendez home.
Calls to resign
After the verdicts were announced, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Menendez, who pleaded not guilty, had received a fair trial and he should step down immediately, and if he refuses, the Senate should expel him.
Murphy said if the senator resigns or is expelled, he will exercise his duty “to make a temporary appointment to ensure the people of New Jersey have the representation they deserve.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in light of the guilty verdicts, Menendez should do what is right for his constituents, the Senate and the nation, and resign.
Nadine Menendez also charged
Menendez’s wife, Nadine Menendez is accused of acting as an intermediary for her husband and the businessmen. Her trial had been delayed indefinitely following her breast cancer surgery.
Menendez never took the stand during his trial, arguing the government had not proven that the cash and gold bars found in his home had been given to him as bribes.
During the trial, his sister testified that individuals of Cuban descent had been traumatized by the regime of Fidel Castro, and it was not unusual for them to keep large amounts of cash and valuables hidden in their house.
An uncertain future
After he was charged, Menendez filed to run as an independent in June for his U.S. Senate seat, but it’s unclear if he will still run now that he’s been found guilty. He has until Aug. 16 to withdraw from the ballot.
Congressman Andy Kim is the Democratic nominee for the seat and hotel developer Curtis Bashaw is the Republican nominee.
