After three days of deliberations, a federal jury in New York City found New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez guilty of accepting bribes and using his political influence to benefit three New Jersey businessmen and the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

New Jersey businessmen Fred Daibes and Wael Hana were also convicted on all counts. A third businessman, Jose Uribe, made a deal with prosecutors, pleaded guilty and testified during the trial.

Menendez, who is 70 years old, became the first ever senator in U.S. history to be found guilty of being a foreign government agent. He maintained that he is innocent.

He now faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars. His sentencing is scheduled for October. Here are the key takeaways from the verdict.