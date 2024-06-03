What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez has decided to run for reelection as an independent.

WHYY News confirmed that Menendez filed the paperwork Monday with the state Division of Elections. He had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to file his petitions with at least 800 signatures. The senior senator, first elected as a Democrat in 2006, collected more than 2,400 signatures, according to a N.J. Department of State spokesperson.

New Jersey Globe was the first to report that Menendez would file the paperwork.